L&T enters Bangladesh with mega value orders

After NTPC, DVC, Reliance and Adani, Larsen and Toubro, operating in over 30 countries world wide, has entered the power map of Bangladesh winning orders to install a slew of transmission lines. L&T’s power transmission & distribution business would design, supply, instal, test and commission extra high voltage transmission lines on turnkey basis to cater to the power demand in emerging load centres and the greater Dhaka region.

The orders have come under four categories – significant, large, major and mega – with values ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and above Rs 7,000 crore. As cross border power connectivity has come up as a bridge for India-Bangladesh relationship, India has already proposed investing $9 billion or above Rs 65,700 crore as of Wednesday’s exchange rate in Bangladesh’s power and energy sectors. Reliance Power has already committed setting up a 750 mw gas based power project at Meghanahat near Dhaka, while Adani power has signed an agreement to supply 1,600 mw from its plant in Jharkhand to Bangladesh. NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam has entered into a pact for supplying power to Bangladesh from Tripura and Nepal and DVC has already started exporting 300 mw to the easterly neighbour.

T. Madhava Das, L&T’s senior executive Vice President (utilities), said several projects are afoot including construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant. The transmission projects would give a fillip to cross border electricity trade, he said while elaborating on the new projects.