Job opportunities in telecom expected to grow by 20%: TeamLease

Telecom companies are tapping into both urban and rural India this year. Cities like Allahabad, Ajmer, Dharwad, Jammu, Varanasi, Bareilly are getting as much attention when it comes to hiring as big metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore.

The telecom sector has been witnessing an uptick in hiring over the last few quarters as operators prepare for 5G services and new age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) etc. As per staffing firm TeamLease, in 2021, the overall employment opportunities in telecom are expected to grow by 20% in the country. The demand for contractual staffing is also on a rise. The profiles in demand are corporate sales, in store executives, installation engineers, network engineers and wiremen.

“Telecom industry has undergone significant disruption in the past few years and the pandemic has amplified it further. While in 2020, telecom companies rose to the occasion by ensuring people stay connected to school, family, offices and hospitals, which in turn created a huge demand for talent,” Deval Singh, business head — telecom, IT& ITes, media and government, TeamLease Services told Financial Express.

Singh further said the current scale and pace of change in the telecom industry especially owing to the new technologies like AI, IoT, 5G, advanced data analytics and edge computing has also led to a demand for talent in the space. The immediate need now is to have more digital thought processes. Communication service providers need data driven transformation and are ramping up their talent pool in this space as well.

The telecom sector employs around 4 million people in India, of which 2.2 million are direct jobs while 1.8 million people are employed indirectly. The sector is in the top five employment opportunity generators in the country.

As per TeamLease, the temporary staffing hiring in telecom has almost doubled since 2019. “Teamlease saw 120% growth in Q2 as compared to Q1 — and so far in Q3 we are looking at hiring double the manpower in telecom as compared to Q1,” Singh said.

The staffing firm said job market in the telecom sector is growing and is expected to get better in the quarters to come. Telecom is one of the few industries that grew even in 2020 for the world needed to stay connected from home.

Telecom companies are tapping into both urban and rural India this year. Cities like Allahabad, Ajmer, Dharwad, Jammu, Varanasi, Bareilly are getting as much attention when it comes to hiring as big metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore.

The current scale and pace of change in the telecom industry is being driven by the rapid evolution of new technologies like AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, advanced data analytics and edge computing. This has brought a shift in skill requirements in the sector and companies are looking out for candidates who are equipped with new age skills. “The industry is also investing heavily in up-skilling and re-skilling initiatives to address the demand and supply gap. Telecom companies are also working around the clock to attract talent from rural India which is an untapped supply market for most of them,” TeamLease said.