GoAir to connect Bengaluru with Phuket & Male starting December 9

GoAir managing director Jeh Wadia had last week said that Phuket will be made the Thailand hub of the airline and as many as 10 domestic cities will be connected with it by the end of next year. (AP)

Wadia group-promoted budget carrier GoAir Thursday announced the expansion of its international network with the launch of non-stop flight services to Phuket in Thailand and Male in Maldives from Bengaluru starting December 9. The city-based airline, which made its overseas debut last month, already flies to these two destinations in south-east Asia and south Asia from both New Delhi and Mumbai. The services on the Bengaluru-Phuket route will be operated thrice a week, while the Bengaluru-Male operations will be two times per week, GoAir said in a release.

GoAir managing director Jeh Wadia had last week said that Phuket will be made the Thailand hub of the airline and as many as 10 domestic cities will be connected with it by the end of next year. “The addition of this new connectivity will bolster GoAir’s offering between India’s Silicon Valley with Phuket and Male,” the airline said. GoAir has also offered inaugural round trip fares starting Rs 15,199 for Bengaluru-Male flight and Rs 16,999 for Bengaluru-Phuket flights, it added.