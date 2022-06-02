Flipkart clocks over 200 million fashion products 2022 Spring-Summer season

Walmart-owned Flipkart has recorded sales of over 200 million fashion products across roughly 19,200 PIN codes in the Spring-Summer season of 2022, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The season saw close to 1.75 lakh fashion sellers participating and they came from metros as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. Interestingly, a majority of these customers were from Tier 3, 4 and 5 cities and a substantial number of the overall customer base were first-time fashion shoppers, the IPO-bound company said.

The customers who hailed from cities like Ranchi, Ernakulam, Kanpur, Medinipur and Cuttack, among others, shopped for various fashion and lifestyle products. Flipkart also witnessed increased traction from cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi and New Delhi.

“This year’s spring-summer season saw a resurgence in consumption on the back of renewed economic recovery post-pandemic and we are pleased that lakhs of sellers saw a phenomenal response during this season. It is also a testament to our efforts to bring unparalleled value in fashion shopping to our customers. With a range of technology-led innovations that are making shopping experiences personalised and seamless for our customers, we are bringing India and Bharat’s closer ushering in considerable growth opportunities for lakhs of sellers and brand partners,” said Sandeep Karwa, vice president of Flipkart Fashion.

The group boasts of companies such as Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+ and Cleartrip. It was started in 2007 and now has a registered customer base of more than 400 million and offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories.