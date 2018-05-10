Filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s media institute partners with Reliance Jio to set up virtual reality lab

Mukta A2 Cinemas Ltd has already launched five screens at Gangavathi, Tandur, Nizamabad, Sadashivpeth, and Kothagude in association with South’s Asian Cinemas. (Twitter)

In a first of its kind partnership, Film, Communication and Creative Arts institute, Whistling Woods International, has come together with Reliance Jio for a Development Lab dedicated for the Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality industry. The information was shared in the exchange filing on Thursday by Mukta Arts and Film City Mumbai, the promoter of Communication and Creative Arts institute. The lab, named ‘Whistling Woods Jio VR Lab’, will be established at the Whistling Woods International campus in Filmcity, Mumbai. The Lab will begin its operations in mid of May this year.

Mukta A2 Cinemas Ltd has already launched five screens in the cities namely Gangavathi, Tandur, Nizamabad, Sadashivpeth, and Kothagude in association with South’s Asian Cinemas, the company informed in an exchange filings in February 2018.

About Mukta Arts

According to the information available on the company’s page, Mukta Arts Limited is one of India’s leading production houses with business interests across the entertainment spectrum from exhibition to education. Founded by Bolywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai, the company has a library of over 35 hit films.

The Company has diversified its business into other areas of the film industry. The company has a thriving Distribution and Programming business, Mukta Movies Distributors, which has its offices all over India and has most of the major multiplex chains as partners, the company page also says.