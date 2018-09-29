Facebook is in fix again over data breach of 50 million users; why India needs to be wary too this time

Facebook data breach: Even though Mark Zuckerberg, who attended a conference call with reporter Friday, didn’t give account of country-wise user accounts that were compromised. (Reuters)

Facebook data breach: Just months after Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal, Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook is in news again after data of 50 million users of the social media platform was breached by unknown hackers. The precautionary measure taken by the social media giant has impacted another 40 million users, company founder Mark Zuckerberg said Friday. There is a fear that a large number of accounts affected could be from India too, given that the company has the maximum 270 million users in the country. It has 2 billion global users.

Even though Mark Zuckerberg, who attended a conference call with reporter Friday, didn’t give account of country-wise user accounts that were compromised. “On Tuesday afternoon, our engineering team found an attack affecting up to 50 million accounts on Facebook. The attackers exploited a vulnerability in the code of the View As feature which is a privacy feature that lets people see what their Facebook profile would look like to another person,” PTI reported citing Mark Zuckerberg.

“The vulnerability allowed the attackers to steal Facebook access tokens – which are the equivalent of a digital key – which the attackers could have used to take over or access people’s accounts,” he added.

Stressing that the investigation into the incident was still at a nascent stage, Zuckerberg said the social media giant does not know if any of the accounts were misused or who was behind the cyberattacks.

“This is a really serious security issue. And we’re taking it really seriously. We have a major security effort at the company that hardens all of our surfaces, and investigates issues like this,” he said in response to a question.

Gary Rosen, vice president of product management at Facebook, said in all 90 million users would have to log back in. “After they have logged back in, people will get a notification at the top of their News Feed explaining what happened,” he said.