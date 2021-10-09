Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital to invest Rs 1,000 crore to more than double network

“The merger of Aditya Jyot Hospital with our chain is only a start in Maharashtra. Apart from 20 eye hospitals across the state, we will be setting up over 100 outreach clinics in the next three years,” he said.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, a super-specialty eye care hospital group, on Friday said it is planning to more than double its footprint across the globe over a period of three years, envisaging an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The company is also planning to set up over 500 outreach clinics in tier-II and tier-III cities.

The Chennai-based publicly listed hospital chain, which announced the opening of its 100th hospital by merging Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital in Mumbai, said it is looking at expanding the network to nearly 250 hospitals in another three years.

Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals, told media persons the company will invest close to Rs 300 crore in the next 18-24 months to set up 20 eye care facilities in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. Another Rs 700 crore will be spent on setting up hospitals in other parts of the country, he said.

Adil Agarwal, CEO, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals, said existing investors have provided the funds required for the expansion, and if necessary the company will go for a fund-raise in two to three months.

The group has 100 hospitals across India and Africa, and its presence spans 11 countries and 10 states in India. Its facilities are staffed by a team of over 400 ophthalmologists and 4,000 employees. They have treated more than 12 million patients.

S Natarajan, chairman, Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, Mumbai, said, “Our association with the group goes back over 20 years and we have a shared vision of making technology-driven quality eyecare available to all. With this merger, we will channelise our combined expertise to take Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital to even further heights of medical excellence and patient satisfaction.”