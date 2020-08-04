Coca-Cola to roll-out new juice categories under Minute Maid brand as demand jumps amid coronavirus

The two products will be rolled out on 15th August 2020.

Coca-Cola India has announced the launch of two new products under its 13-year-old brand Minute Maid — Vita Punch and Nutri Force — as the company looks to build up its “Delightful Fruit Nutrition” category. The two products will be rolled out on 15th August 2020, the company said in a virtual event on Tuesday. Both of these products are fruit juices. While Coca-Cola India claims that Vita Punch will fulfill 100% of daily Vitamin C requirements, the Nutri Force juice comes with soluble iron and claims to improve cognitive ability of children. Coca-Cola India said that the demand for the food and nutrition category has seen a rise as people continue to spend times more time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among other announcements, the company said that it is looking to ramp up its dairy offerings. Coca-Cola had recently launched VIU buttermilk as a part of its hyperlocal strategy and it continues to push for building local products to get a wider audience. “Our strategy to continue with local and hyperlocal still stands. What we have added to it is affordability such as focusing on Rs 10 price point products. Products such as RimZim, which are highly region specific have also been gaining traction and it is also an affordable product,” T Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia business unit, said at the event.