Chipmaking: Vedanta inks pacts with 30 Japanese firms

Vedanta Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 30 Japanese technology companies for development of the Indian semiconductor and glass display manufacturing ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

The signing was done at the Vedanta-Avanstrate Business Partners Summit 2022 held in Tokyo last week. The event was also attended by representatives from the Indian embassy at Japan and the government of Gujarat led by Vijay Nehra, IAS, director, technology mission, Gujarat.

Sharing the group’s vision and global plans of Indian display, semiconductor and Taiwan glass foray, Akarsh K Hebbar, global managing director (display and semiconductor business), Vedanta said the comprehensive plan has potential to generate business opportunities of over $40 billion for its partners in the coming years.

“Dholera region in Gujarat shall be developed along the lines of global science parks and has all required infrastructure in place. With Vedanta acting as an anchor unit, the region will be developed for 1000 plus MSMEs to create a sustainable economic environment for hi-tech supply chain management,” Nehra said.

Earlier this year, Vedanta-Foxconn announced MoUs with the government of Gujarat for setting up the semiconductor fab unit, a display fab unit, a semiconductor assembling and a testing unit in the state.

The project envisages a total investment of Rs 1.54 trillion with employment potential of over 100,000 people in manufacturing of affordable electronics and attracting global players across the value chain entailing manufacturers of sophisticated and sensitive equipment, materials like high purity gases, chemicals, wafers, photomasks, and equipment service providers, among others.

Earlier this month, Vedanta also said that it will be aiding development of ecosystems of user industries in the country, for its soon to start semiconductor and glass manufacturing from here.