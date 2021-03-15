  • MORE MARKET STATS

Paytm Payments Bank can now issue payment mandates for IPOs as SEBI approves UPI handle

By: |
March 15, 2021 4:01 PM

Paytm Payments Bank had registered the lowest technical decline rate of 0.05 per cent in January 2021 among other UPI remitter banks.

paytm vijay shekhar sharmaPaytm Payments Bank had processed 340 million UPI transactions in February 2021. (File image)

Traders will now be able to use Paytm’s UPI handle @Paytm to invest in capital markets through different brokerage platforms. Paytm Payments Bank on Monday announced that capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved its UPI handle to ‘payment mandates for IPO application’. Paytm Payments Bank had processed 340 million UPI transactions amounting to Rs 38,493 crore in February 2021 while PhonePe led the UPI tally with 975 million transactions followed by 827 million transactions recorded by Google Pay, as per NPCI data. However, Paytm had registered the lowest technical decline rate of 0.05 per cent in January 2021 among other UPI remitter banks.

“We believe that every Indian has a right to access capital markets and benefit from the burgeoning list of successful companies which are listing in the stock market. This presents a big opportunity,” Satish Gupta, MD & CEO – Paytm Payments Bank said in a statement.

Related News

To be updated…

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Paytm Payments Bank can now issue payment mandates for IPOs as SEBI approves UPI handle
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PSU banks hit by nationwide strike; cheque clearance, other services impacted
2Zero merchant discount rate (MDR): Peer-to-merchant (P2M) volumes more than debit cards
3Payment System: Innovations like BNPL via POS have led to greater collaboration between fintechs, banks, NBFCs & payment networks