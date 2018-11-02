Banks’ consumer durable loan portfolio falls 82% in Sept

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 3:39 AM

Outstanding loans to the segment dropped a sharp 82% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 3,225 crore on September 28.

Indeed, banks seem to be cautious on loans to individuals as a whole — classified as personal loans by the RBI; at just over 15% y-o-y, the growth has hit a 12-month low in September, analysts at Anand Rathi Research pointed out.

Having lent large sums as consumer durables loans, over the past couple of years banks seem to be shying away from them possibly fearing delinquencies. Outstanding loans to the segment dropped a sharp 82% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 3,225 crore on September 28.
Banks may be letting non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) play in this space given how exposure to NBFCs jumped 41.5% in September.
Lenders say there is heightened risk aversion due to defaults on these advances which are given for the purchase of products such as smart devices and home appliances. A year ago, the outstanding credit to this space was Rs 17,846 crore, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Indeed, banks seem to be cautious on loans to individuals as a whole — classified as personal loans by the RBI; at just over 15% y-o-y, the growth has hit a 12-month low in September, analysts at Anand Rathi Research pointed out.

Within the category, the skew shifted in favour of housing loans, which are secured. While the share of personal loans in outstanding non-food credit increased to 25.3% in September 2018 from 24.5% a year ago, in incremental terms it declined from 56% to 32% over the same period.
Incremental share of housing within personal loans is on the rise while loans for durables and education are contracting, the note from AR said.
Analysts say banks are turning cautious about unsecured retail lending after a year or so of dizzy growth in the category. Sujan Hajra, chief economist, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said risk aversion is certainly on the rise at banks. “This hasn’t begun now. For the last six months, which is all of H1FY19, personal loans, which were the major driver for loan growth last year, haven’t seen much momentum,” Hajra said.

He also observed that some of the demand for consumer durable loans is being met by NBFCs now, especially given that banks’ exposure to NBFCs rose 41.5% y-o-y in September. In other words, banks may have yielded a significant share of the unsecured market to NBFCs.
Non-bank entities’ Q2FY19 figures bear this out. For instance, Bajaj Finance, a leading player in consumer durable financing, reported a 44% y-o-y growth in assets under management in the consumer B2C businesses category.

In January 2018, nearly a third of outstanding retail loans in the banking system were unsecured. Outstanding loans to individuals as on January 19 stood at `18.28 lakh crore, of which loans worth Rs 5.62 lakh crore — about 31% — were unsecured.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Banks’ consumer durable loan portfolio falls 82% in Sept
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition