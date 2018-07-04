Zakir Naik to return to India? Report claims IRF founder may be flying from Malaysia today

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik will be arriving in India from Malaysia today, NDTV reported, citing a Malaysian policeman. It is likely that he will be arrested immediately upon his arrival here.

The report cites Mohammed Raby Abu Bakar, a Malaysian policeman as saying that Zakir will be flying out of the country tonight. “He will be taking a flight to India today I believe,” the police officer is quoted as saying.

Naik is wanted in India for inciting communal violence through his hate speeches. A criminal case was filed against him by the NIA following an order by the Union Home Ministry which also banned his Mumbai-based Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

Naik came under the scanner of security agencies after it was found that two ISIS terrorists involved in the 2016 Dhaka cafe terror attack were his followers and inspired by his sermons.

Naik had left India in 2016 after his name was mired in terror cases. He is believed to have been staying in Putrajaya of Malaysia since then. The Malaysian government has also granted him a permanent residency of the country.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.