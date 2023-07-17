Yamuna rises in Delhi again, continues to flow above danger mark

As the flood situation in Delhi improved on Sunday with some roads, including Bhairon Marg, opened for vehicular movement the water level of Yamuna again witnessed a slight increase at 205.58 metres on Monday.

At 9 am, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 205.58 meters, showing a slight increase from 205.50 meters recorded at 8 am, news agency ANI reported.

At 9 am, the water level of River Yamuna recorded at 205.58 meters, showing a slight increase from 205.50 meters recorded at 8 am.

Drone visuals from Yamuna Bank.





At 7 am, the water level was recorded at 205.45m, down over 3 metres from its peak of 208.66 m on July 13.

Commuters face inconvenience as waterlogging prevails in Delhi's Red Fort area.

Meanwhile, the Wazirabad water treatment plant, shut down due to flooding, has partially resumed operations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the facility should start working at full capacity soon.

A financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each for flood-affected families was also announced by CM Kejriwal on Sunday.

यमुना किनारे रहने वाले कई बेहद गरीब परिवारों का काफ़ी नुक़सान हुआ है। कुछ परिवारों का तो पूरे घर का सामान बह गया।



1. आर्थिक मदद के तौर पर हर बाढ़ पीड़ित परिवार को दस हज़ार रुपये प्रति परिवार देंगे



2. जिनके काग़ज़ जैसे आधार कार्ड आदि बह गये, उनके लिए स्पेशल कैंप लगाए जायेंगे…

With the reports of water levels in the Yamuna rising again, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for the commuters to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of waterlogging still persistent in several parts of the national capital.

The water levels are expected to rise further as the weather department said that on Monday, Delhi is likely to see generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers.