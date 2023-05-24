WWDC 2023 on June 5: Everything to expect at Apple’s ‘biggest’ worldwide developers conference in years

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled to take place on June 5, 2023. Regarded as one of the most significant events in the tech industry, WWDC this year is expected to see several big and ground-breaking innovations including Apple’s first ever mixed reality headset aka Reality Pro.

When will the WWDC 2023 take place?

Apple has confirmed WWDC23 will take place in an online format from June 5 through 9 at 0:30PM IST. “The packed week of events and activities will help developers learn about the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS,” company wrote in an official blog post.

How to watch WWDC 2023?

The WWDC keynote by Apple will be available for live streaming on both their official website and YouTube channel. Apple also give you an option to watch prerecorded version of the event on its YouTube channel in case you missed the live event. However, it is posted after the live event concludes.

What to expect from WWDC 2023?

Reality Pro: One of the most anticipated announcements at WWDC 2023 will be the unveiling of Apple’s mixed reality headset, likely to be called as Reality Pro. The headset is expected to look like a ski google with a digital crown that will let users switch between virtual and physical realms. Further, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the MR headset will be equipped with an external display which will be able to reflect users’ facial expressions.

The mixed reality headset from Apple is rumoured to be an independent unit, featuring a battery pack. Apple is rumoured to price the device around $3,000 making it a premium offering.

New 15-inch MacBook Air: Apple may launch a 15-inch MacBook Air, larger than its previous 13-inch size. The upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to be powered by Apple’s in-house M2 chip. Rumours have it that the laptop might feature a resolution of 3024 x 1964 pixels, similar to the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Updates to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS: Apple is expected to unveil iOS17 with some of the “most requested features.” The phone operating system could come with several upgrades including a built-in control center. Apple is also said to developing a Journaling app designed to let users track and record their activities and thoughts through a daily log of their lives.

Apple is also looking to overhaul iOS in accordance with European Union regulations. There are talks that Apple may no longer require third-party browsers to use Apple’s own WebKit engine.

Dynamic Island: Apple may bring changes to Dynamic Island. The company is reportedly planning to make the interactive notch more functional as the upcoming iPhone 15 is said to have the notch across all models.

Apple is also said to expand its Health app making it available for both the iPhone and iPad.