World steel production falls 9% on year in Sept

October 27, 2021 2:15 AM

In September 2020, China had produced 93.6 MT of steel. The Asian giant in August this year produced 83.2 MT, according to World Steel Association (WSA).

North America produced 9.8 MT, up 19.2%. South America produced 3.9 MT, up 17%.

Global crude steel production fell 8.9% on year in September to 144.4 million tonnes (MT) due to a whopping 21.2% decrease in production in China, the world’s highest producer and consumer of the alloy.

However, despite the production fall, China remained the highest steel producer during the month, producing 73.8 MT or a little more than what the rest of the world could collectively produce.

India remained the distant second-highest steel-producing nation with an output of 9.5 MT in September this year followed by Japan at 8.1 MT and the US at 7.3 MT. India, Japan and the US produced 7.2%, 25.6% and 22% more steel respectively in September this year compared with the same month last year.

According to WSA, Africa produced 1.4 MT steel in September 2021, up 51% compared with September 2020. Asia and Oceania produced 101.9 MT, down 14.6%. The CIS produced 8.2 MT, down 1%. The EU (27) produced 12.7 MT, up 15.6%. The Middle East produced 2.2 MT, down 35.7%. North America produced 9.8 MT, up 19.2%. South America produced 3.9 MT, up 17%.

