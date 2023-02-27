‘Will arrest Modi, Shah and Adani in 2 hours’: AAP’s Sanjay Singh flags ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI

“Give me ED and CBI, I will arrest Modi, Amit Shah and Adani within two hours. You can do anything when you have the power to misuse probe agencies,” said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjay Singh, who was released from detention, on Monday. He made the remarks following the arrest of party leader and Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by probe agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after eight hours of questioning, in an alleged corruption case concerning the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Singh and AAP leaders were detained on Sunday for staging a demonstration outside the CBI office in support of Sisodia.

Calling Sisodia’s arrest a “cowardly” act, Singh, after his release, said, “There will soon be an end to PM Modi’s dictatorship. He arrested the most popular Education minister (Manish Sisodia) of the country. He is trying to defame Arvind Kejriwal but such acts won’t affect his image. It was a cowardly act by the Centre to have Sisodia arrested by the agencies.”

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Gopal Rai, who was also detained, asserted that the arrests cannot deter the elected AAP government from fully functioning.

“The arrest of Manish Sisodia and the BJP’s friendship with Adani are issues that can’t be tolerated. Even if they (BJP) arrest all our ministers, our govt will run its course,” he said

On Monday, the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal organised protests across the country against Sisodia’s arrest. The party also held a demonstration outside the BJP headquarters in the Deen Dayal Upadhyay marg in Delhi.

Following Sisodia’s arrest, the CBI said in a statement that he was giving “evasive replies” and was not “cooperating with the investigation”, and therefore he was arrested.

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 came under the scanner after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry into the policy alleging violations of rules and procedural lapses in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.

With the coming of the new (now scrapped) policy, liquor business was no longer under the government.