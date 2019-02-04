Who is Rajeev Kumar and why does CBI wants to quiz Kolkata Police Commissioner?

The CBI and Kolkata Police are at loggerheads since Sunday evening after a team of around 40 officials from the apex central probe agency reached Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence to quiz him in connection with the chit fund scam. However, the CBI officials were not allowed to interrogate Kumar and were instead detained by the police.

Who is Rajeev Kumar?

Rajeev Kumar is the current commissioner of Kolkata Police. He is a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal. Kumar was appointed as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police in 2016, replacing Surajit Kar Purakayastha. Purakayastha was promoted to CID.

Before being appointed as Kolkata Police Commissioner, Kumar had worked as Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and as Special Task Force (STF) chief under Kolkata Police.

Why CBI wants to quiz Rajeev Kumar?

Rajeev Kumar was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing chit fund scams. He had led the probe into Saradha and Rose Valley scams that were unearthed in West Bengal in 2013.

Rajeev Kumar, 53, is a graduate in Computer Science from IIT, Roorkee (then University of Roorkee).

CBI wants to quiz Rajeev Kumar about several key documents that had allegedly gone missing. Rajeev Kumar and a few more officials were even asked by the CBI to join the investigation but they refused to help the CBI in its probe.

The CBI has claimed that its probe is aimed at locating crucial evidence linked to larger conspiracy behind the chit funds.

Pankaj Srivastav, CBI Joint Director in Kolkata told The Indian Express that crucial evidence was not handed over to the agency and that it was destroyed.

“We are looking into the larger conspiracy connected to the chit fund scams,” he said.

The case was taken over by the CBI in 2014 after Supreme Court’s order. Citing a CBI official linked to the investigation, the IE report said that during interrogation of persons arrested in the scam, it was found that crucial evidence gathered by the SIT was not handed over to the CBI. The documents include pen, diary, pen drives and documents seized from Sen’a residence

The CBI has now moved the Supreme Court alleging Rajeev Kumar was involved in destruction of electronic evidence related to Saradha chit fund scam. The matter will come up before a division bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjeev Khanna for hearing on Tuesday.