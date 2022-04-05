Who is Pushpa Munjial, 78-year-old woman who transferred her entire wealth to Rahul Gandhi?

A 78-year-old woman from Uttarakhand has transferred all her property to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Pushpa filed a testament (will) in the district court on Monday, transferring all her property to Rahul Gandhi. The senior citizen holds the former Congress president and his entire family in very high esteem and said that she is inspired by the ideas of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma, who was present on the occasion, said, “Munjial told us that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of this country. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation. She is very influenced by this.”

Senior Congress leader from Uttarakhand Pritam Singh praised the woman for her decision. “It is Pushpa Munjial’s affection towards the Gandhi family that has encouraged her for such an act,” Singh said.

Pushpa Munjial is a resident of Dehradun’s Prem Dham, 25 Nehru Road, Dalanwala. As per estimates, Pushpa’s wealth, which includes fixed deposits and gold, is valued at over Rs 50 lakh. Pushpa said that she has named Rahul Gandhi as nominee in all fixed deposits over the last nine years.

A report by Aaj Tak claimed that Pushpa has been a resident at an old age home for the past 23 years and has no surviving family members except for her married sister.