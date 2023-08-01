Monu Manesar, the ‘cow vigilante’ is in news again. The Bajrang Dal leader, who has been accused in the alleged killing of two Muslim men in Bhiwani back in February, is now being linked to the communal strife in Haryana’s Nuh. Multiple media reports quoting local police say that the Monday violence was triggered after rumours spread that Manesar would be attending the VHP’s Braj Madal Jalabhishek Yatra. Manesar, who still remains untraceable so far, was last seen in a video that went viral on Sunday. In that video, Manesar had reportedly said that he would be attending the religious march. In the video, Manesar appealed to his supporters to attend the Yatra ‘in large numbers.’

