Who is Monu Manesar? How this ‘gau rakshak’ is linked to communal strife in Haryana’s Nuh BKG

In that video, Manesar had reportedly said that he would be attending the religious march in Nuh.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Monu Manesar, Haryana, Nuh, Haryana latest news, Haryana news, Nuh latest news, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Monu Manesar, the ‘cow vigilante’ is in news again. The Bajrang Dal leader, who has been accused in the alleged killing of two Muslim men in Bhiwani back in February, is now being linked to the communal strife in Haryana’s Nuh. Multiple media reports quoting local police say that the Monday violence was triggered after rumours spread that Manesar would be attending the VHP’s Braj Madal Jalabhishek Yatra. Manesar, who still remains untraceable so far, was last seen in a video that went viral on Sunday. In that video, Manesar had reportedly said that he would be attending the religious march. In the video, Manesar appealed to his supporters to attend the Yatra ‘in large numbers.’

This is a breaking story. More Information will be added soon…

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 14:11 IST

