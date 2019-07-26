Who is Eknath Gaikwad – Congress appointed as working president of MRCC

Gaikwad’s appointment comes weeks after Milind Deora resigned from the post of Mumbai Congress president. (IE)

The Congress on Friday appointed Eknath Gaikwad as Working President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC). His appointment comes weeks after Milind Deora resigned from the post of Mumbai Congress president. In a statement issued today, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said: “Hon’ble Congress President has approved the proposal for appointing Shri Eknath Gaikwad as the working president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.”

Soon after Gaikwad appointed as chief of MRCC, Milind Deora in a statement said: “I wish E Gaikwad my best on his appointment as Working President of MRCC. He is one of Mumbai Congress’ most experienced leaders. I’m certain his experience and connect with people will be of great value to party in upcoming assembly elections and beyond.” He also hoped that party will also take a decision on the post of Mumbai Congress President at the earliest.

My statement on Shri Eknath Gaikwad’s appointment as Working President, @INCMumbai pic.twitter.com/DfyznnnJX5 — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) July 26, 2019 Eknath Gaikwad was the Member of Parliament in 14th and the 15th Lok Sabha. He represented the Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai North-Central constituency of Mumbai. However, Gaikwad lost the seat to Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale in 2014. He has also been a Member of Legislative Assembly.

Three-time member of the assembly, the senior Congress leader represented Dharavi which is Asia’s largest slum. He also became minister twice in Maharashtra state cabinet.

The Congress is in the process of restructuring the party leadership at the state and the central level. After Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress President, several senior leaders followed suit urging the party high command to undertake changes to revive the grand old party.

Milind Deora, who was appointed as Mumbai Congress president just weeks before the polls, resigned from the post saying he was looking forward to playing a role at the national level to help stabilise the party. He also recommended setting up of a provisional collective leadership comprising three senior Congress leaders to oversee the city unit till the assembly polls which are due later this year.