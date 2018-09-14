Who is Ashu Maharaj? The self-styled godman arrested on rape charges

Ashu Maharaj (File photo: Facebook)

Self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj was arrested by Delhi Police last night from New Delhi’s Hauz Khas locality for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter at his Ashram. According to the police, the woman had claimed in her complaint that she was repeatedly raped by the self-styled godman, his friends and his son between 2008 and 2013. The woman alleged that Ashu Maharaj even asked her to bring her minor daughter to him, and when she did, he raped her too.

Who is Ashu Maharaj?

Ashu Maharaj is a self-styled godman who was previously known as Asif Khan. He is an astrologer and has a number of followers who visit his ashram from rest of the country. A Navbharat Times report has claimed that the godman used to repair cycle punctures in the JJ Colony before deciding to become an astrologer.

A case was registered against Ashu Maharaj in the Hauz Khas Police Station last week. The godman has been reportedly booked under IPC Section 376 and has been sent to three-day police custody. He has also been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

After an initial investigation, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch on Sunday.

Apart from Ashu Maharaj, the Crime Branch also detained his son Samar Khan for raping the woman, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan said. The two accused were questioned for hours in connection with the case, the police said.