West Bengal couple sells 8-month-old son to buy iPhone to make reels

A couple in Barrackpore sub-division of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district allegedly sold off their eight-month-old son to buy an iPhone as they wanted to shoot reels.

The couple, identified as Jaydev Ghosh and Sathi, wanted to shoot reels after buying the expensive phone, police said, as reported by The Indian Express.

A senior official from the Barrackpore police commissionerate said the couple’s child was missing since Saturday but they did not file any missing complaint with police. It was the local residents who got suspicious after they found the couple having a brand new iPhone and reported the matter to the police.

“After interrogation, the mother admitted to the crime and informed that she and her husband wanted to use the money to take trips across the state so that they could create content for Instagram reels,” said the official.

The police rescued the infant from Priyanka Ghosh, a resident of Khardah in the same district, IE reported.

The mother and the woman who bought the baby have been arrested, officials said. However, the infant’s father is on the run and a search is on to nab him.