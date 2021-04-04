West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Phase-3 voting date, schedule, key candidates and constituencies – All you need to know

West Bengal Phase-3 polling on April 6 (Tuesday)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Phase 3 Schedule, Voting Date, Candidates List: Polling for 31 assembly constituencies of West Bengal will take place in phase three on April 6 (Tuesday). First two phases were conducted on March 27 and April 1. In each phase, 30 seats were up for voting. So far, polling has been done for 60 seats and 31 more will be up for voting on Tuesday. Voting for rest 203 seats will take place in next five phases. West Bengal has 294 assembly seats. Polling for phase four will take place on April 10, phase five on April 17, phase six on April 22, phase seven on April 26 and seven on April 29.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

Total No. of ACs: 294

Reserved for SCs: 68

Reserved for STs: 16

Number of General electors: 7,32,94,980

Number of Service Voters: 1,12,642

Overseas Electors: 210

Total Number of electors as per electoral rolls: 7,34,07,832

Polling stations: 1,01,916

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Key candidates and constituencies

Tarakeswar Assembly seat: Ramendu Singha Roy (TMC) vs Swapan Dasgupta (BJP) vs Surajit Ghosh (Left)

Swapan Dasgupta is a former Rajya Sabha MP. He was nominated to the upper house by the BJP. He has now been fielded by the saffron party from Tarakeswar assembly constituency.

Diamond Harbour Assembly seat: Pannalal Halder (TMC) vs Dipak Haldar (BJP) vs Pratik Ur Rahman (Left)

(The Diamond Harbour assembly seat is part of the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is crrently held by Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP ABhishek banerjee.)

Shyampur Assembly seat: Kalipada Mandal (TMC) vs Tanusree Chakraborty (BJP) vs Amitabha Chakraborty (Congress)

Tanusree Chakraborty is a Bengali actress and has worked in many films such as Uro Chithi, Bedroom, Obhishopto Nighty, Window Connections, Buno Haansh, Khaad, and Gumnaami.

West Bengal Election 2021: List of 31 assembly seats going to polls in phase three on April 6

Assembly Constituency Number and Name

1. 128 – Basanti (SC)

2. 129 – Kultali (SC)

3. 133 – Kulpi

4. 134 – Raidighi

5. 135 – Mandirbazar (SC)

6. 136 – Jaynagar (SC)

7. 137 – Baruipur Purba (SC)

8. 138 – Canning Paschim (SC)

9. 139 – Canning Purba

10. 140 – Baruipur Paschim

11. 141 – Magrahat Purba (SC)

12. 142 – Magrahat Paschim

13. 143 – Diamond Harbour

14. 144 – Falta

15. 145 – Satgachhia

16. 146 – Bishnupur (SC)

17. 177 – Uluberia Uttar (SC)

18. 178 – Uluberia Dakshin

19. 179 – Shyampur

20. 180 – Bagnan

21. 181 – Amta

22. 182 – Udaynarayanpur

23. 183 – Jagatballavpur

24. 195 – Jangipara

25. 196 – Haripal

26. 197 – Dhanekhali (SC)

27. 198 – Tarakeswar

28. 199 – Pursurah

29. 200 – Arambag (SC)

30. 201 – Goghat (SC)

31. 202 – Khanakul

West Bengal Election 2021: Polling percentage in Phase-2

In phase two, total voter turnout was recorded at 86.11 per cent. Purbo Medinipur recorded the highest turnout at 87.42 followed by Bankura 86.98 per cent, South 24 Parganas 86.74 and Paschim Medinipur 83.84 per cent. Nandigram, where sitting chief minister Mamata Banerjee squared off with BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, recorded 88.01 per cent voter turnout about two per cent higher than what was recorded in 2016.

Documents for identification of Voters at Polling Stations

For identification of voters at Polling Station, the Voter shall present the EPIC or any of the following identification documents approved by the Commission

Aadhar Card,

MNREGA Job Card,

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office,

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour,

Driving License,

PAN Card,

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR,

Indian Passport,

Pension document with photograph,

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by

Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.