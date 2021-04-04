West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Phase-3 voting date, schedule, key candidates and constituencies – All you need to know

West Bengal (WB) Assembly Election 2021 Phase 3 Schedule, Voting Date and Time: So far, polling has been done for 60 seats and 31 more will be up for voting on Tuesday.
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Phase 3 Schedule, Voting Date, Candidates List: Polling for 31 assembly constituencies of West Bengal will take place in phase three on April 6 (Tuesday). First two phases were conducted on March 27 and April 1. In each phase, 30 seats were up for voting. So far, polling has been done for 60 seats and 31 more will be up for voting on Tuesday. Voting for rest 203 seats will take place in next five phases. West Bengal has 294 assembly seats. Polling for phase four will take place on April 10, phase five on April 17, phase six on April 22, phase seven on April 26 and seven on April 29.
West Bengal Election 2021: Polling percentage in Phase-2
In phase two, total voter turnout was recorded at 86.11 per cent. Purbo Medinipur recorded the highest turnout at 87.42 followed by Bankura 86.98 per cent, South 24 Parganas 86.74 and Paschim Medinipur 83.84 per cent. Nandigram, where sitting chief minister Mamata Banerjee squared off with BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, recorded 88.01 per cent voter turnout about two per cent higher than what was recorded in 2016.
Documents for identification of Voters at Polling Stations
For identification of voters at Polling Station, the Voter shall present the EPIC or any of the following identification documents approved by the Commission
Aadhar Card, MNREGA Job Card, Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, Driving License, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian Passport, Pension document with photograph, Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.