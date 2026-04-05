Keralam is sweltering under peak summer, but beyond the rising temperatures, another type of heat is building. As the state heads toward the April 9 elections, the contest is increasingly becoming relevant by questions of economic sustainability and governance.

In Irinjalakuda, this is clearly visible. A constituency known for its cultural depth and educational institutions is now facing a new phase of challenges, where the debate is no longer about basic development but about jobs, fiscal stability and future-ready growth.

Adv. Thomas Unniyadan, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and a former MLA and government Chief Whip, is seeking a comeback after two electoral defeats. “Irinjalakuda has already crossed the stage of basic development,” he tells Financial Express (Digital). “The question now is whether we can transition into a future-ready, opportunity-driven economy.”

Keralam’s fiscal strain and its local impact

Beyond local issues, Unniyadan points to delayed pensions, salaries, and contractor payments as clear signs of financial stress in the state. According to him, this is no longer something distant or technical, it is affecting people’s daily lives.

“This is no longer an abstract crisis,” he notes. “It is visible in reduced consumption, stalled projects, and growing uncertainty.” He says these financial issues are slowing down development in Irinjalakuda as well, affecting both public services and private economic activity.

The UDF’s economic pitch is all about stability and accountability. If the UDF comes to power, Unniyadan outlines several corrective steps.

These include clearing pending payments, managing government spending more efficiently, improving revenue collection, and focusing more on productive investments rather than what he calls “non-productive spending.” At a larger level, he believes Keralam’s development model needs to evolve.

“Borrowing is not the issue,” he says. “The question is whether it leads to productivity and growth.” He argues that the state must move from a welfare-heavy approach to one that balances welfare with wealth creation.

The changing needs of Keralam and Irinjalakuda

Irinjalakuda, often seen as a centre of cultural and intellectual activity, is now facing what Unniyadan describes as a “second-generation challenge.” “The issue is no longer about basic infrastructure,” he says, pointing instead to deeper structural gaps that have appeared over time.

One of the biggest concerns is youth unemployment. Regardless of having a highly educated population, many young people are forced to leave the constituency and often the country in search of better opportunities.

He also explains “infrastructural stagnation,” explaining that earlier development has not kept up with changing urban needs such as better mobility and efficient civic systems.

Healthcare is another area facing pressure. With changing demographics and increasing demand, he stresses the need for stronger and more advanced healthcare systems.

“The real challenge,” he says, “is transitioning from a constituency with foundational strengths to one that is opportunity-driven.”

Smart Irinjalakuda Mission

A key part of his vision is the Smart Irinjalakuda Mission (SIM), which aims to prepare the constituency for the next stage of growth.

He explains that while his earlier tenure focused on basic infrastructure such as electrification and early digital access, the next phase must focus on integration and scale.

The plan is built on three main pillars including digital governance, smart urban infrastructure, and advanced healthcare systems.

From real-time civic services to better traffic systems and modern transport hubs, the focus is on improving efficiency and quality of life.

“Digitisation is no longer enough,” he notes. “We must move towards true digital governance, where services are accessible, transparent, and responsive.”

Reversing migration through local job creation

To tackle unemployment and migration, Unniyadan proposes creating local job opportunities through sector-specific growth. His plan includes developing clusters in healthcare, digital services, and tourism, along with stronger support for entrepreneurship.

“There is no shortage of talent,” he says. “What we lack is an ecosystem that can absorb and sustain it.”

He also stresses the need to connect education with employability through skill-based training and apprenticeship programmes is something he admits could have been prioritised more during his earlier tenure.

Building a broader voter coalition

In a constituency known for independent voting behaviour, Unniyadan says he is trying to build a “performance-driven coalition.”

This includes, youth and first-time voters focused on jobs and future opportunities, Women and senior citizens concerned about healthcare and safety and middle class dealing with rising costs and economic uncertainty

Instead of relying on traditional vote-bank politics, he says his campaign focuses on governance, stability, and credibility.

Experience vs change: Addressing the ‘old guard’ critique

Unniyadan also addresses criticism about being part of the “old guard.” He dismisses the argument as too simple, saying governance today needs both experience and the ability to adapt.

“It is not about age,” he says, “but about relevance and the ability to deliver.” Though there were differences within the party during candidate selection, including dissent from sections of the Youth Congress, he says the party is now united. He adds that young leaders are playing an active role in the campaign.

Referring to his earlier term, he says that while foundational development was necessary, the next stage must focus on creating sustainable growth engines. “Development must not just be visible,” he says. “It must be self-sustaining.”

Electoral setbacks shaped by major political factors

Unniyadan says election results in a place like Irinjalakuda cannot be seen in isolation, as voters here often respond to larger political trends as well as local issues. He maintains that his past defeats were not a rejection of his work, pointing to the development carried out during his tenure.

“My defeats were not, in my view, a rejection of the developmental work undertaken during my tenure.”

He states that between 2001 and 2016, the constituency saw major improvements in areas like electrification, education, and public infrastructure, which continue to benefit people.

At the same time, he acknowledges that factors such as coalition dynamics, vote patterns, and the political narrative played a role in the outcomes. He adds that these experiences have helped him reflect and improve his approach, especially in staying connected with people.

“That said, I consider every electoral setback an opportunity for reflection.” He believes the current political context has shifted, with voters now placing more value on experience, stability, and proven performance, which he sees as working in his favour. The results for this election are expected to be declared on May 4, 2026.