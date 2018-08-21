Video: In Bihar’s Arrah, mob picks woman from red-light area, parades her naked over murder suspicion

The irate mob picked up a woman, dragged her out on the street, ripped off her clothes and paraded her naked while kicking and slapping her.

In yet another shocker laying bare the state of law and order in the state, a woman was paraded naked by a mob on the streets of Arrah city in Bhojpur district of Bihar on the suspicion of her involvement in the killing of a 19-year-old man in the area, police said. The mob also set on fire a number of shops in the district’s red light area, where the woman used to reside. Dramatic visuals of the property being set ablaze and woman being paraded naked while being slapped and hit have emerged online.

The victim, identified as Vimlesh, was found dead at the railway track near Bihiya station. Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar told PTI that residents of Sah’s native village Damodarpur rushed to the spot after they came to know about his death. Some of them suspected that those living in a red-light area nearby would have strangled the youth to death.

He added that the villagers stormed the place, setting on fire a number of shops and beating up several residents. The irate mob then picked up a woman, dragged her out on the street, ripped off her clothes and paraded her naked while kicking and slapping her, the SP said.

The mob also hurled stones at a train passing through the area. The SP said that the policeman had to fire in the air to disperse the mob. He added that a number of villagers also fired a few rounds in return.

In Bihar a woman is allegedly stripped, thrashed & paraded naked by a mob in a lawless state. I’m speechless & numb to see the heart wrenching videos of that women. Nitish Ji, With folded hands I request you to fix the law and order & ensure women safety & security. Pls — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 21, 2018

A heavy deployment of police personnel has been made in the area. The Police have arrested Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Kamal Kishore and five others in the case.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the incident and termed Bihar as a lawless state. “In Bihar a woman is allegedly stripped, thrashed & paraded naked by a mob in a lawless state… I’m speechless & numb to see the heart wrenching videos of that women,” Yadav said. Nitish Ji, With folded hands I request you to fix the law and order & ensure women safety & security. Pls, (sic)” he added.