Vice Presidential elections 2022: Margaret Alva, Opposition’s pick for Vice President, files nomination ahead of August 6 polls

Former Union minister and Governor Margaret Alva on Tuesday filed her nomination papers for the vice-presidential election slated to be held on August 6. Alva, the joint Opposition candidate, filed her nomination in the presence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP chief Sharad Pawar among other Opposition leaders.

In a two-hour-long meeting convened by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence on Sunday, 17 opposition parties had jointly proposed Alva’s name as their vice-presidential pick. The decision came a day after the NDA decided to field West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for the vice-presidential polls.

“We have unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as our joint candidate for the post of vice president,” Pawar announced on Sunday, adding, “Our collective thinking is Alva will file VP nomination on Tuesday,” he added.

He further said that 17 opposition parties have already backed Alva, and with the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party’s backing, the number will go up to 19. Interestingly, the TMC, which had been at the forefront in choosing the Opposition’s presidential candidate, has been silent so far after Dhankar, who has had frequent run-ins with Mamata Banerjee, was named as NDA’s pick for Vice President.

“We are trying to contact Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal. Last time they supported our joint presidential candidate,” Pawar said.

Days after his party under Uddhav Thackeray took a U-turn and pledged its support to NDA’s pick Droupadi Murmu, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, “We are all together in this election.”

Alva has been elected as a five-time Rajya Sabha MP from Congress

in 1974, 1980, 1986 and 1992. She has also served as a Union Minister in Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao’s cabinets respectively. She has been

the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports. She has also been the governor of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa and Uttarakhand.

