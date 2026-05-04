Chennai Velachery Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Aassan Maulaana J.M.H INC Awaited
Ahammed Nazeer Khan IND Awaited
Ashok. M IND Awaited
Ashok. M.K AIADMK Awaited
Azarutheen. M IND Awaited
Bhaskar. G IND Awaited
Deepak Ravi IND Awaited
Diwakar. R IND Awaited
Janagaraj Ravi Gunaseelan IND Awaited
Kala Pethachi IND Awaited
Kanchana. R Tamizhaga Murpokku Makkal Katchi Awaited
Kannan. K IND Awaited
Keerthana. M Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Kumar. R Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Mani. M Veerath Thiyagi Viswanathadoss Thozhilalarkal Katchi Awaited
Mohamed Yaseen. I Thakkam Katchi Awaited
Mohan. R IND Awaited
Mohanraj. K BSP Awaited
Poyyamozhi. M Proutist Sarva Samaj Awaited
Radhakrishnan. D.R IND Awaited
Rajasekar. S IND Awaited
Ritish IND Awaited
Rokesh Kumar. V Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Sarabeshwar Sisu. P IND Awaited
Suresh K IND Awaited
Vignesh. M IND Awaited
Vignesh. R IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Velachery assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Velachery Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 84.36% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Velachery assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Indian National Congress candidate won from Velachery with a margin of 4352 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Velachery assembly elections?

Velachery Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Jmh.Aassan Maulaana M.K.Ashok 4352
Party Name Indian National Congress All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
INC-flag
Jmh.Aassan Maulaana
2016
DMK-flag
Vagai Chanderasekar
2011
AIADMK-flag
Ashok M.k

Velachery Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Velachery Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.