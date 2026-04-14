In one of the most horrific industrial accidents in recent years, at least 13 people were killed and over 20 others injured on Tuesday following a boiler tube burst at Vedanta Limited’s thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh. The incident, which occurred in the Singhitarai village of Sakti district, saw superheated steam at 600 degrees Celsius rain down on workers during their lunch break.

The blast took place at approximately 2:30 PM. According to local officials, the victims were caught entirely off guard as the superheated steam with a temperature of around 600 degrees fell on the workers who were having lunch at the time of the blast.

The timing of the blast exacerbated the casualty count. Since it occurred during the transition from the lunch break back to the afternoon shift, many workers were gathered in common areas or walking in the open space near the boiler house.

Eyewitness describe the horror

Ajit Naskar, a worker from West Bengal who survived the incident at the unit told the media about how the blast unfolded in real time.

“I have been working here for over a month. We were given painting work. The incident took place around 2.30 pm when we started work after lunch. Suddenly, I heard a blast, and there was smoke everywhere. We were at a height of 17 meters. I was in one corner, so I hid inside a cupboard. Some people climbed down and ran off. Forty to fifty people were doing painting work at the time.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has promised a “thorough and impartial” investigation, asserting that anyone found guilty of negligence will face the strictest possible legal action.

Superintendent of Police (Sakti), Prafull Thakur, confirmed that rescue operations commenced only after the boiler was sufficiently cooled. While all trapped personnel have been accounted for, approximately 20 workers remain hospitalized, with several in critical condition.

In an official statement, Vedanta Limited Chhattisgarh Thermal Power Plant emphasized that its immediate priority is providing medical assistance. “We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities,” the company stated.

How was the blast triggered?

As per reports, preliminary findings at the unit point towards a catastrophic boiler tube failure within the 600 MW unit. In thermal power generation, these tubes carry water that is converted into high-pressure steam; any structural compromise under such extreme conditions leads to an explosive release of energy.

According to a report published by the Deccan Chronicle, the maintenance and operation of the affected unit were being managed by NGSL (NTPC GE Power Services Ltd), a sub-contractor for Vedanta. The investigation will focus on whether there were any early warning signs, such as minor leaks or pressure fluctuations that were probably overlooked in the days leading up to the disaster.