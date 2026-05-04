Vellore Vaniyambadi Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Abdul Wahid.A IND Awaited
Anbarasu.P Aanaithinthiya Jananayaka Pathukappu Kazhagam Awaited
Devendran.J Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Manjunath.K IND Awaited
Manoj.S IND Awaited
Murugesan.G Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Naveen.R IND Awaited
Rajesh.T IND Awaited
Selvaraj.M IND Awaited
Sendhil Kumar.G AIADMK Awaited
Srinivasan.A IND Awaited
Subramani.P BSP Awaited
Sundarammal Makkal Arasial Katchi Awaited
Syed Bhurhanudeen Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Syed Farooq Basha Ssb Indian Union Muslim League Awaited
Counting of votes for the Vaniyambadi assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

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What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Vaniyambadi Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 87.01% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Vaniyambadi assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate won from Vaniyambadi with a margin of 4904 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Vaniyambadi assembly elections?

Vaniyambadi Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name G.Sendhil Kumar N.Mohammed Nayeem 4904
Party Name All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Indian Union Muslim League

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
AIADMK-flag
G.Sendhil Kumar
2016
AIADMK-flag
Nilofer
2011
AIADMK-flag
Govi. Sampathkumar

Vaniyambadi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Vaniyambadi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.