Uttarakhand weather: Hills received snowfall with light rains

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 12:15 PM

The hills of Uttarakhand has received snowfall with light rains reported in some parts of the state in the past 24 hours, weather officials said on Thursday.

Hills received snowfall with light rains (Representative Image:ANI)

The hills of Uttarakhand has received snowfall with light rains reported in some parts of the state in the past 24 hours, weather officials said on Thursday. It has been snowing continuously in the Badrinath hills, Gangotri and Yamunotri since Wednesday with the temperatures falling to sub-zero levels.

Light rains were reported from Pauri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi.

The Regional Met office has predicted that the onset of winters was underway.

The maximum temperature in Dehradun was likely to be 26 degrees Celsius while the minimum recorded on Thursday was 11 degrees.

It may remain cloudy at some places in the state as well.

Mussourie recored a low of 7.1 degrees celsius while the maximum was likely to be 16.7 degrees, which is a notch above the normal.

