Uttarakhand on red alert as incessant rainfall triggers landslides, Ganga breaches danger mark

The continuous downpour has increased the water level of the Mandakini river in the Nanda Nagar Ghat area. As a result, residents have been advised to vacate their homes for safer locations.

Written by India News Desk
Uttarakhand on red alert as incessant rainfall triggers landslides, Ganga breaches danger mark
Dehradun Defence College building in Uttarakhand's Maldevta collapsed on Monday.(Image: PTI)

Landslides triggered by incessant rains have blocked traffic on various roads, including national highways, affecting the movement of people in Uttarakhand.

Rishikesh-Chamba National Highway was blocked for traffic due to a landslide near Kunjapuri Bagardhar in Tehri while the movement of heavy vehicles was stopped on Rishikesh-Devprayag-Srinagar National Highways at Sakhnidhar.

The Ganga River in Haridwar was also flowing above the danger mark at 294.90 metres on Monday.

The continuous downpour has also increased the water level of the Mandakini river in the Nanda Nagar Ghat area. As a result, residents have been advised to vacate their homes for safer locations.

A red alert for heavy rains on Monday has been sounded in six districts of the state, including Dehradun and Nainital, by the meteorological department. The hill state has been reeling under incessant monsoon showers that have left 60 people dead and 17 missing while affecting normal life in the state.

The weather department has also forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rain/ thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and very intense to extremely intense spell is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

The government has directed their district magistrates and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to remain alert to assist the people in case of any emergency.

According to official estimates, 52 people have died due to rain-related incidents this monsoon session while another 37 people sustained injuries. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

First published on: 14-08-2023 at 11:07 IST

