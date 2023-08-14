Uttarakhand on red alert as incessant rainfall triggers landslides, Ganga breaches danger mark

Landslides triggered by incessant rains have blocked traffic on various roads, including national highways, affecting the movement of people in Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | A college building collapsed due to incessant rainfall in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.



(Source: Dehradun Police)

Rishikesh-Chamba National Highway was blocked for traffic due to a landslide near Kunjapuri Bagardhar in Tehri while the movement of heavy vehicles was stopped on Rishikesh-Devprayag-Srinagar National Highways at Sakhnidhar.

The Ganga River in Haridwar was also flowing above the danger mark at 294.90 metres on Monday.

The continuous downpour has also increased the water level of the Mandakini river in the Nanda Nagar Ghat area. As a result, residents have been advised to vacate their homes for safer locations.

Uttarakhand | The water level of Nandakini river crossed the danger mark in Nandanagar area of ​​Chamoli, yesterday night. River water entered many houses and people left their homes and took shelter in safe places: Chamoli Police

A red alert for heavy rains on Monday has been sounded in six districts of the state, including Dehradun and Nainital, by the meteorological department. The hill state has been reeling under incessant monsoon showers that have left 60 people dead and 17 missing while affecting normal life in the state.

The weather department has also forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rain/ thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and very intense to extremely intense spell is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

The government has directed their district magistrates and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to remain alert to assist the people in case of any emergency.

According to official estimates, 52 people have died due to rain-related incidents this monsoon session while another 37 people sustained injuries. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.