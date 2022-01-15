  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP Elections 2022: Full list of Bahujan Samaj Party candidates

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday announced the names of 53 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday announced the names of 53 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The candidates are for the seats in western Uttar Pradesh which will go to polls in the first phase on February 10.

BSP supremo Mayawati said that the party will announce the remaining candidates over the next two-three days.

Here is the full list of candidates of BSP for UP Assembly Elections 2022:

ConstituencyCandidate Name

Kairana – Rajendra Singh Upadhyay 

Shamli – Brijendra Malik

Budhana – Haji Mohammad Anish

Charthawal – Salman Saeed

Purkaji (SC) – Surendra Pal Singh

Muzaffarnagar – Pushpankar Pal

Khatauli – Majid Siddiqui 

Meerapur – Mohammed Shalim

Siwalkhas – Mukarram Ali alias Nanhe Khan

Meerut Cantt. – Amit Sharma 

Meerut South – Kunwar Dilshad Ali 

Chhaprauli – Mohammad Shahin Chaudhary 

Baraut – Ankit Sharma 

Loni – Haji Aakil Chaudhary

Muradnagar – Haji Ayyub Idrishi

Ghaziabad – Suresh Bansal 

Modinagar – Poonam Garg 

Dhaulana – Wasid Pradhan

Hapur (SC) – Manish Kumar Singh alias Monu 

Garh Mukteshwar – Mohammad Arif 

Noida – Kriparam Sharma 

Dadri – Manveer Singh Bhati 

Jewar – Narendra Bhati Dada

Secunderabad – Chaudhary Manveer Singh 

Syana – Sunil Bhardwaj

Anupshahr – Rameshwar Singh Lodhi

Dibai – Karan Pal Singh 

Shikarpur – Mohammad Rafi alias Fadda

Khurja (SC) – Vinod Kumar Jatav 

Khair (SC) – Prempal Singh Jatav 

Barauli – Narendra Sharma 

Atrauli – Omveer Singh 

Chharra – Tilak Raj Yadav 

Kol – Mohammad Bilal 

Aligarh – Razia Khan 

Iglas (SC) – Sushil Kumar Jatav 

Chhata – Sonpal Singh 

Mant – Shyam Sundar Sharma 

Govardhan – Raj Kumar Rawat 

Mathura. – Jagjit Chaudhary 

Baldev (SC) – Ashok Kumar Suman

The Bahujan Samaj Party has announced to go it alone in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where it seeks to return to power after 10 years. Several pre-poll surveys have predicted anywhere 15-20 seats for the BSP in the contest which is seen as a one-to-one fight between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

The list of BSP candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be updated as and when announced by the party.

