UP Elections 2022: Full list of Bahujan Samaj Party candidates

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday announced the names of 53 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The candidates are for the seats in western Uttar Pradesh which will go to polls in the first phase on February 10.

BSP supremo Mayawati said that the party will announce the remaining candidates over the next two-three days.

Here is the full list of candidates of BSP for UP Assembly Elections 2022:

Constituency – Candidate Name

Kairana – Rajendra Singh Upadhyay

Shamli – Brijendra Malik

Budhana – Haji Mohammad Anish

Charthawal – Salman Saeed

Purkaji (SC) – Surendra Pal Singh

Muzaffarnagar – Pushpankar Pal

Khatauli – Majid Siddiqui

Meerapur – Mohammed Shalim

Siwalkhas – Mukarram Ali alias Nanhe Khan

Meerut Cantt. – Amit Sharma

Meerut South – Kunwar Dilshad Ali

Chhaprauli – Mohammad Shahin Chaudhary

Baraut – Ankit Sharma

Loni – Haji Aakil Chaudhary

Muradnagar – Haji Ayyub Idrishi

Ghaziabad – Suresh Bansal

Modinagar – Poonam Garg

Dhaulana – Wasid Pradhan

Hapur (SC) – Manish Kumar Singh alias Monu

Garh Mukteshwar – Mohammad Arif

Noida – Kriparam Sharma

Dadri – Manveer Singh Bhati

Jewar – Narendra Bhati Dada

Secunderabad – Chaudhary Manveer Singh

Syana – Sunil Bhardwaj

Anupshahr – Rameshwar Singh Lodhi

Dibai – Karan Pal Singh

Shikarpur – Mohammad Rafi alias Fadda

Khurja (SC) – Vinod Kumar Jatav

Khair (SC) – Prempal Singh Jatav

Barauli – Narendra Sharma

Atrauli – Omveer Singh

Chharra – Tilak Raj Yadav

Kol – Mohammad Bilal

Aligarh – Razia Khan

Iglas (SC) – Sushil Kumar Jatav

Chhata – Sonpal Singh

Mant – Shyam Sundar Sharma

Govardhan – Raj Kumar Rawat

Mathura. – Jagjit Chaudhary

Baldev (SC) – Ashok Kumar Suman

The Bahujan Samaj Party has announced to go it alone in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where it seeks to return to power after 10 years. Several pre-poll surveys have predicted anywhere 15-20 seats for the BSP in the contest which is seen as a one-to-one fight between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

The list of BSP candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be updated as and when announced by the party.