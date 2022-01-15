UP Elections 2022: Full list of Bahujan Samaj Party candidates

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday announced the names of 53 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The candidates are for the seats in western Uttar Pradesh which will go to polls in the first phase on February 10.
BSP supremo Mayawati said that the party will announce the remaining candidates over the next two-three days.
Here is the full list of candidates of BSP for UP Assembly Elections 2022:
Constituency – Candidate Name
Kairana – Rajendra Singh Upadhyay
Shamli – Brijendra Malik
Budhana – Haji Mohammad Anish
Charthawal – Salman Saeed
Purkaji (SC) – Surendra Pal Singh
Muzaffarnagar – Pushpankar Pal
Khatauli – Majid Siddiqui
Meerapur – Mohammed Shalim
Siwalkhas – Mukarram Ali alias Nanhe Khan
Meerut Cantt. – Amit Sharma
Meerut South – Kunwar Dilshad Ali
Chhaprauli – Mohammad Shahin Chaudhary
Baraut – Ankit Sharma
Loni – Haji Aakil Chaudhary
Muradnagar – Haji Ayyub Idrishi
Ghaziabad – Suresh Bansal
Modinagar – Poonam Garg
Dhaulana – Wasid Pradhan
Hapur (SC) – Manish Kumar Singh alias Monu
Garh Mukteshwar – Mohammad Arif
Noida – Kriparam Sharma
Dadri – Manveer Singh Bhati
Jewar – Narendra Bhati Dada
Secunderabad – Chaudhary Manveer Singh
Syana – Sunil Bhardwaj
Anupshahr – Rameshwar Singh Lodhi
Dibai – Karan Pal Singh
Shikarpur – Mohammad Rafi alias Fadda
Khurja (SC) – Vinod Kumar Jatav
Khair (SC) – Prempal Singh Jatav
Barauli – Narendra Sharma
Atrauli – Omveer Singh
Chharra – Tilak Raj Yadav
Kol – Mohammad Bilal
Aligarh – Razia Khan
Iglas (SC) – Sushil Kumar Jatav
Chhata – Sonpal Singh
Mant – Shyam Sundar Sharma
Govardhan – Raj Kumar Rawat
Mathura. – Jagjit Chaudhary
Baldev (SC) – Ashok Kumar Suman
The Bahujan Samaj Party has announced to go it alone in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where it seeks to return to power after 10 years. Several pre-poll surveys have predicted anywhere 15-20 seats for the BSP in the contest which is seen as a one-to-one fight between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party.
The list of BSP candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be updated as and when announced by the party.