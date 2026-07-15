Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said public welfare and infrastructure development remain at the core of the state government’s agenda as he inaugurated 11 key development projects worth Rs 105.73 crore at Rajarshi Hall in Udaipur, Gomati district. The projects span key sectors aimed at improving public infrastructure and expanding access to essential services, reflecting the state’s focus on accelerating development across urban and rural areas.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saha said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at both the Centre and the state were working in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s vision of inclusive and sustainable growth. He said the past 12 years had witnessed significant improvements in infrastructure, connectivity and public service delivery, adding that Tripura was now seeking to translate these gains into higher investment, employment generation and better living standards.

The Chief Minister said the newly launched projects form part of a broader effort to strengthen the state’s development ecosystem through better roads, public facilities and civic infrastructure. He noted that the government has prioritised capital investment to improve connectivity, attract private investment and create an environment that supports long-term economic growth while ensuring that development reaches every section of society.

Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the development journey of Gomati district. Driven by our commitment to creating modern infrastructure for future generations & improving the quality of life of the people today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 11… pic.twitter.com/UXIdgjSzpK — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) July 14, 2026

Tripura’s Rs 105.73 crore development push: Sector-wise breakup

The Rs 105.73 crore package is spread across school infrastructure, healthcare expansion, sports facilities and public administration works in Gomati district.

Two school buildings inaugurated: The new school buildings are meant to improve classroom capacity and learning conditions in Udaipur. They fall under the state’s broader push to strengthen education infrastructure in Gomati district. These additional school projects reinforce the education-heavy nature of the package. They are intended to ease pressure on existing schools and improve access to education.

50-bed civil hospital already functional: The newly inaugurated civil hospital is now operating with 50 beds and all major departments. Outpatient services are available round the clock, which expands healthcare access immediately in Tripura.

Football ground inaugurated: This project is aimed at promoting sports facilities for youth in the district. It also supports community-level recreation and sporting events with a modern playing surface.

Sub-divisional hospital foundation stone: The proposed hospital is part of Tripura’s healthcare expansion plan. It is expected to improve access to secondary medical care for residents in and around Udaipur.

PWD office foundation stone: The new Public Works Department office will help strengthen district-level infrastructure administration. It is likely to improve coordination for road, building and public works execution.

District labour office foundation stone: This office will support labour administration and welfare-related services. It should make labour-related public services more accessible at the district level.

CM Saha also highlighted the state’s expanding infrastructure pipeline, pointing to increased public spending on development works and a series of initiatives aimed at modernising Tripura’s economy. He said the government was focused on creating durable assets, enhancing social infrastructure and implementing projects that would improve the quality of life while laying the foundation for sustained economic progress across the state.

“Our main agenda is development. Our BJP government in the state and the Central government always work for development,” CM Saha said, adding that the administration was also focused on public welfare schemes. He said Tripura was seeing visible progress in every corner and that infrastructure growth had become a defining feature of the state’s development story.

Manik Saha added on X that in the previous financial year, the state had either inaugurated or laid foundation stones for projects worth around Rs 1,500 crore, while projects worth over Rs 121 crore had already been launched in the current financial year. In another account of the same event, he said the figure for this year had crossed around Rs 221 crore, reflecting the pace of infrastructure rollout.

গত অর্থবছরে আমি রাজ্যের বিভিন্ন প্রান্তে প্রায় ১ হাজার ৫০০ কোটি টাকার বিভিন্ন প্রকল্পের ভিত্তিপ্রস্তর স্থাপন ও উদ্বোধন করেছি। এ বছর ১২১ কোটি টাকার উপর উন্নয়নমূলক কাজের উদ্বোধন ও শিলান্যাস হয়েছে । আমি অত্যন্ত আনন্দিত এই অগ্ৰযাত্রায় আজ গোমতী জেলায় যুক্ত হল ১০০ কোটি টাকার উপর… pic.twitter.com/njKaus4k9i — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) July 14, 2026

Major ‘health care push’ for locals in Tripura

CM Saha highlighted several healthcare initiatives, including the ‘Mukhyamantri Niramaya Arogya Abhiyan’, the Lab Network and the Stop Diarrhoea programme. He said the government was focusing on early detection of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), cancer, Chronic kidney disease (CKD) and alcoholic fatty liver disease.

He said annual screening of people above 30 years of age was being carried out, with a target of covering 15 lakh people every year. At a separate health programme, he had said that 6.80 lakh people were screened for diabetes and high blood pressure last year, while 5.28 lakh women were screened for breast cancer and one lakh for cervical cancer.

Manik Saha added that the state is moving toward a more technology-driven health system. In earlier remarks, he explained that a digital health card linked to Aadhaar would allow doctors to access a patient’s medical history with a single click, reducing paperwork in government hospitals.

Strengthening basic services in Tripura for locals

The projects unveiled in Udaipur included two school buildings and a synthetic turf football ground, while foundation stones were laid for a sub-divisional hospital, two more school buildings, a Public Works Department (PWD) office and a district labour office. The Chief Minister said these works were part of a larger effort to strengthen education, healthcare and administrative services in the district and beyond.

He said similar facilities would be developed in the remaining 19 Municipal and Nagar Panchayat areas, and that government hospitals would be upgraded on the lines of corporate hospitals. A newly inaugurated civil hospital has started functioning with 50 beds and all major departments, with outpatient services available round the clock, he said.

The state government officials said the package in Udaipur is designed to create immediate local impact while laying groundwork for longer-term service upgrades across the district. The two completed school buildings will increase classroom capacity and include science and computer labs to support digital learning; the synthetic turf football ground is intended both as a youth-sports hub and a venue for inter-school tournaments to boost community engagement.

The sub-divisional hospital whose foundation stone was laid will be planned to accommodate emergency, maternity and diagnostic services, reducing pressure on district-level centres; meanwhile upgrades to the PWD office and the district labour office aim to streamline public works delivery and labour welfare schemes. Together with the 50-bed civil hospital — now offering 24×7 outpatient care and all major departments — the programme seeks to decentralise healthcare and education access so residents of Municipal and Nagar Panchayat areas can receive timely services without travelling to the district headquarters.

Tripura raises infrastructure push with nearly Rs 9,000 cr capital outlay in 2026-27 Budget

CM Saha said Tripura had expanded its capital expenditure and kept Rs 10,000 crore for infrastructure. He said the state’s annual budget had risen from Rs 32,000 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 34,000 crore in 2026-27, while capital expenditure had increased from Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore. Official budget reporting later placed the 2026-27 Budget at Rs 34,212.31 crore, with capital expenditure pegged at Rs 8,945.92 crore.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, who attended the programme, said annual spending on infrastructure development had risen sharply under the BJP government. He said the previous regime spent around Rs 3,000 crore a year on infrastructure, while the present government was spending about Rs 8,000 crore to make Tripura more investment-friendly and create jobs for young people.

আজ উদয়পুরের রাজর্ষি কলাক্ষেত্রে গোমতী জেলার ৯৯ কোটি ৯৩ লক্ষ টাকা ব্যয়ে পাঁচটি প্রকল্পের ভার্চুয়াল উদ্বোধন ও ছয়টি প্রকল্পের ভিত্তিপ্রস্তর স্থাপন অনুষ্ঠান অনুষ্ঠিত হয়। এই বিশেষ অনুষ্ঠানে মাননীয় মুখ্যমন্ত্রী @DrManikSaha2 মহাশয়ের গৌরবময় উপস্থিতিতে উপস্থিত ছিলেন, pic.twitter.com/PVdW8cWnyq — Pranajit Singha Roy (@Pranajitsinghar) July 14, 2026

Tripura attracts over Rs 1.21 lakh crore in proposed investments across key growth sectors

The Chief Minister also referred to the Destination Tripura Conclave 2026, saying more than 1,200 people came from other states and foreign countries. He said the government had aimed for Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1 lakh crore, but the final figure stood at Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

The two-day event ended with 342 MoUs and proposed investments of more than Rs 1.21 lakh crore. The proposals covered sectors such as manufacturing, food processing, bamboo, rubber, tea, tourism, healthcare, education, logistics, IT, renewable energy, infrastructure, fisheries, agriculture, skill development and startups.

CM Saha said the conclave showed that investors now viewed Tripura as a serious destination for future business. He added that the state had received more than 350 national awards, and that the government was implementing projects meant to shape the next generation.

Saha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given Tripura the ‘Highways, Internet, Railways and Airways (HIRA) model’, and that the state’s rising Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and development record were making people more aware of Tripura’s potential. “This government only thinks about the public,” he said, framing the projects and spending as part of a long-term welfare and growth strategy. The programme was attended by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Minister Tinku Roy, MLAs Abhishek Debroy and Jitendra Majumder, Secretary Kiran Gitte, and other state govt officials on July 14.