Uddhav Thackeray makes it official: ‘Shiv Sena to back NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu as President’

In another blow to the Opposition, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday decided to back NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu for the upcoming President Elections on July 18. While stating that his party was happy that a tribal woman is becoming the country’s President, Uddhav Thackeray said, “Shiv Sena MPs did not put any pressure on me but they requested. Listening to their suggestion, we are going to support Droupadi Murmu for President.”

Thackeray’s decision comes a day after several MPs at his Mumbai residence had requested him to back Murmu, while urging him to reconsider alliance with BJP. While eight out of the 13 MPs present at the meeting rooted for Murmu, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had opposed the move at the meeting convened by Thackeray on Monday, according to reports.

Shiv Sena was part of both the Opposition meets held at Delhi and Mumbai last month to decide upon a joint Opposition face for the upcoming elections. While senior leaders such as Sharad Pawar and Farooq Abdullah backed out of the race, Sinha had stepped down from the Trinamool Congress Vice President post to contest for the Presidential polls.

Earlier in the day, Raut had clarified that the party’s support for Murmu doesn’t necessarily mean that they will be joining hands with the BJP again.

“Many of us requested a patch-up with BJP and Shinde as we had a natural alliance with the BJP and it’s our ideological ally. He (Thackeray) did not comment on it but said it will be considered,” a senior member from the Uddhav faction told IE.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had stated that all legislators from his faction of the Shiv Sena party will be voting for Murmu. “We will fully support Droupadi Murmu for the Presidential elections. All our MLAs will vote for her under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi,” Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.