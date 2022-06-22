Uddhav Thackeray defends Shiv Sena’s Hindutva credentials, says ready to step down — Key takeaways from CM’s address to Maharashtra

In his address to the people of Maharashtra on Facebook, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked Eknath Shinde to come forward, while making an emotional appeal to the ‘rebel’ MLAs that he wants the numbers required to form the government to be acquired by love, not trickery.



Here are the key highlights from Uddhav Thackeray’s address:



1. Uddhav Thackeray says if any rebel come up and demands my resignation, I am ready to step down. I am not hungry for power. Whatever you want to say, say it on my face.



2. “If now Eknath Shinde is accusing me of misgovernance, he should have communicated this to me directly. I would have resigned then only. What forced Shinde to go to Surat to strike a deal? Why couldn’t he come to me directly?” – Uddhav Thackeray.



3. He was made the CM, not by his own will, but he had fiercely fulfilled all his responsibilities as he had promised the late Balasaheb that he would do anything to serve the state. He revealed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar had asked Thackeray to take charge as he could successfully lead other senior leaders of the MVA under him.



4. Responding to allegations of Shiv Sena departing from the ideals of Hindutva, Thackeray said that he has always been trying to project the same ideology that Balasaheb Thackeray had always stood for.



Earlier, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that the dissolution of the Maharashtra assembly was imminent, after ‘rebel’ Shiv Sena leader claimed to have the backing of at least 46 MLAs, including 7-8 Independents, in Guwahati. 34 MLAs have already written to the Governor backing the ‘rebel’ Sena MLA Shinde.

Meanwhile, Shinde called the meeting, that was called by the Shiv Sena at 5 pm today, as ‘legally invalid.’ The party’s chief whip Sunil Prabhu had, earlier, warned that if any legislator failed to attend the meeting, then they would face the anti-defection law.

In a first since the political turmoil broke out in the state, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is likely to visit Thackeray. Earlier, Shinde told news agency ANI that he hadn’t received any proposal from the BJP.

34 MLAs have written to the Maharashtra Governor backing the dissident leader till Tuesday, according to reports. The leaders have said Eknath Shinde would remain the legislative party leader of the Shiv Sena, a day after party chief Uddhav Thackeray sacked him.