Udaipur tailor murder: One of the attackers linked to Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, visited Karachi in 2014, say police — Top updates

Preliminary investigation into the gruesome killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur has revealed that that one of the two prime accused had links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation and had visited Karachi in 2014, the state police chief said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Director General of Police (DGP) M L Lather said that police have detained three more people in connection with the killing so far.

On Tuesday, the two assailants — Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad — entered into Kanhaiya Lal’s shop in Dhan Mandi area posing as customers. Later, they beheaded him with a cleaver and recorded the dastardly act on camera.

In another video, the duo boasted about killing the tailor and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well. Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

The duo were taken into custody on Tuesday and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC, the police chief said.

“One of the accused, Ghouse Mohammad, has links with the Karachi-based Ismalist organisation Dawat-e-Islami. He had visited Karachi in 2014. So far, we have detained five people, including the two prime accused,” Lather said.

A day after his brutal murder, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe. The modus operandi of the killing and preliminary investigation promoted the central authorities to probe terror angle and possible international links of the perpetrators.

Lal’s body was brought back to his house today, following a post-mortem. His mortal remains will be cremated later in the day. Heavy security was deployed outside his residence, where over 100 people had gathered on Wednesday morning.