Two men beaten with iron rods in Gurugram for complaining about food

Two men were attacked with iron rods and threatened with death in Haryana’s Jatauli, a town located in Gurugram district, after they complained about food at a local restaurant. The victim has been identified as Sudhir, a Jhajjar resident and his brother Gopal.

The incident reportedly took place around 8.30 pm on July 3. According to the police, the victims have sustained injuries, with a fracture in Gopal’s left arm.

In the complaint, the victim claimed that he had visited a local restaurant in Jatauli and complained to the person present about the curry served.

“I complained to Monu about the egg curry and Monu’s brother Rohit hit me on the back and waist with a stick. When I fell down, they started kicking me, so I called my brother Gopal on the phone after which they threw me out. Later, Monu, Rohit and others attacked me and Gopal with an iron rod, axe, lathi and sharp weapons. Rohit said they will kill us and beat us up even more.”

The victims were later hospitalised in the government hospital in Pataudi for treatment and later were admitted to Jhajjar Oscar Hospital.

Police have registered an FIR at Pataudi police station under IPC Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 325, 427, 506. “We are probing the matter, and no arrest has taken place as of now,” an officer said.