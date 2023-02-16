Tripura Assembly Election Live Updates: Voting for the 60 Assembly seats of Tripura began on Thursday. The fate of 259 candidates is in the fray. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

“I offered prayers in the morning and prayed for peaceful voting everywhere. You can see people have come out to vote. I am confident that BJP will definitely form the Government here,” said Saha, reported ANI.

This year, the three northeastern states – Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya – will be the first ones to go to the polls. Assembly elections are also to be held in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Telangana later in 2023.

Live Updates