Tractor Parade: Farmers’ tractor march today, ‘trailer of what is to come on January 26’

Farmers taking out tractor march today against the three farm laws. (ANI)

Tractor march: Protesting farmers will take out a tractor march as part of intensifying their agitation against the three farm laws enacted by Centre. Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that today the tractor rally will go till Dasna, Aligarh road and then return to Ghazipur. This is a rehearsal for a similar rally on January 26, Republic Day. This comes just a day ahead of the eighth round of talks between farmers and Centre.

Earlier, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav had said that the farmers had decided to take out a tractor march at four borders of Delhi including Eastern and Western peripheral on January 7. “This will be a trailer for what lies ahead on January 26,” he had said. Yadav laid out further plans to mount pressure on the Centre, which has refused to take back laws – the key demand of agitating farmers.

“From tomorrow, for 2 weeks, ‘Desh Jagran Abhiyan’ will be started and protests will be deepened throughout the country,” Yadav had said right after January 4 talks remained inconclusive. “On January 18, Mahila Kisan Diwas will be held, on January 23, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Azad Hind Kisan Diwas will be celebrated and on January 25, 26, tractor parades will take place,” said another leader, Darshan Pal – President of Krantikari Kisan Union.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police has also given a go-ahead for tractor march on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. They estimated around 2,500 tractors will be on the expressway from 11 am to 4 pm when the march will take place. “In-principle, we have decided to give permission to the farmers to undertake tractor march on KMP Expressway on Thursday,” Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava told The Indian Express.

The protesting farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been demanding repeal of laws but the central government has said that it is ready to hold ‘clause-by-clause’ discussion on the acts. In the last meeting held on January 4, the Centre asked farm union leaders to hold point-by-point discussion but they refused.