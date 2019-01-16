TN fisherman dies mid-sea as Lankan Navy chases his boat; CM condemns incident

By: | Published: January 16, 2019 8:47 PM

The AIADMK government would take all steps to protect the livelihood of the Tamil Nadu fishermen, he assured. Condoling Muniasamy's death, Palaniswami announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to his family from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Both boats capsized as a result and the fishermen fell into the sea, he said, adding that eight of them were rescued while Muniasamy drowned.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Wednesday ‘strongly’ condemned an incident involving the Sri Lankan Navy, which led to the death of an Indian fisherman recently. In a statement here, he said K Muniasamy was part of a group of fishermen in two boats fishing in their ‘traditional fishing zone,’ – the Palk Straits – on January 13 when they were ‘chased’ by the Lankan navy. Both boats capsized as a result and the fishermen fell into the sea, he said, adding that eight of them were rescued while Muniasamy drowned.

“I have often pointed out to the Centre incidents of the Sri Lankan navy chasing away Indian fishermen, damaging their nets and confiscating their boats while they were fishing in their traditional fishing zone of Palk Straits and pressed for quick action,” he said. “I strongly condemn the latest incident,” the chief minister said.

The AIADMK government would take all steps to protect the livelihood of the Tamil Nadu fishermen, he assured. Condoling Muniasamy’s death, Palaniswami announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to his family from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Meanwhile, fishermen from Rameswaram, Pamban and Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district kept off the seas Wednesday to condemn the incident, local fishermen leader N J Bose said.

