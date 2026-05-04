Chennai Thousand-lights Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Dhanasekaran.V IND Awaited
Ezhilan Naganathan DMK Awaited
Kalanchiyam.Mu Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Karthikeyan.S IND Awaited
Mohamed Ghouse.H Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Muniyan.E IND Awaited
Pachaiyappan.E IND Awaited
Prabhakar.J.C.D Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Prabhakaran.B IND Awaited
Prabhakaran.T IND Awaited
Prabhakaran.V IND Awaited
Sathya.A IND Awaited
Shankar.V IND Awaited
Sundara Raju.A IND Awaited
Valarmathi.B AIADMK Awaited
Valarmathi.E IND Awaited
Valarmathy.D IND Awaited
Vijay.D IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Thousand-lights assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Thousand-lights Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 82.76% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Thousand-lights assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Thousand-lights with a margin of 32462 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Thousand-lights assembly elections?

Thousand-lights Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Ezhilan N Kushboo Sundar 32462
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam Bharatiya Janta Party

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Ezhilan N
2016
DMK-flag
Ku.ka.selvam
2011
AIADMK-flag
B.valarmathi

Thousand-lights Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Thousand-lights Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.