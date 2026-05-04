Thousand Lights Election Results 2026 Live: Check Chennai Thousand Lights election results, trends, winning and runner-up candidates
Thousand Lights Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Track the latest election vote-counting results and winning and losing candidates in Thousand Lights here. Here you will find real-time updates as vote counting proceeds for Thousand Lights in Tamil-nadu Assembly Election Result 2026.
Chennai Thousand-lights Election Results 2026 Live:
Candidates
Party
Status
Dhanasekaran.V
IND
Awaited
Ezhilan Naganathan
DMK
Awaited
Kalanchiyam.Mu
Naam Tamilar Katchi
Awaited
Karthikeyan.S
IND
Awaited
Mohamed Ghouse.H
Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi
Awaited
Muniyan.E
IND
Awaited
Pachaiyappan.E
IND
Awaited
Prabhakar.J.C.D
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
Awaited
Prabhakaran.B
IND
Awaited
Prabhakaran.T
IND
Awaited
Prabhakaran.V
IND
Awaited
Sathya.A
IND
Awaited
Shankar.V
IND
Awaited
Sundara Raju.A
IND
Awaited
Valarmathi.B
AIADMK
Awaited
Valarmathi.E
IND
Awaited
Valarmathy.D
IND
Awaited
Vijay.D
IND
Awaited
Counting of votes for the Thousand-lights assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.
What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?
Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.
Tamil Nadu Thousand-lights Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details
In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 82.76% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.
Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Thousand-lights assembly election results?
In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Thousand-lights with a margin of 32462 votes.
Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Thousand-lights assembly elections?
Thousand-lights Assembly
Winner
Runner-Up
Margin(votes)
Candidate Name
Ezhilan N
Kushboo Sundar
32462
Party Name
Dravida Munetra Kazhagam
Bharatiya Janta Party
Results in Past elections
Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
Ezhilan N
2016
Ku.ka.selvam
2011
B.valarmathi
Thousand-lights Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Thousand-lights Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live
Disclaimer: The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.