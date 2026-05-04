Thiruvarur Thiruverumbur Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi DMK Awaited
Charles. S IND Awaited
Deepak. P IND Awaited
Dr. Mohana Chelvan. P IND Awaited
Habeeb Rahaman. H IND Awaited
Jayachandran. P IND Awaited
Joseph. L Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi Awaited
Kumar. K IND Awaited
Kumar. P IND Awaited
Kumar. P AIADMK Awaited
Kumaravel. T Thamizhaka Padaippalar Makkal Katchi Awaited
Muruganantham. G IND Awaited
Pitchaimuthu. A Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
Poulosh. D IND Awaited
Rajessh. T Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Ramachandran. V IND Awaited
Ranjith. S Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Shajagan. A IND Awaited
Subbulakshmi. R IND Awaited
Vetrivel Kanna. P IND Awaited
Vijayakumar Alias Navalpattu S Viji Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Vijayakumar. C IND Awaited
Vijayakumar. N IND Awaited
Vincentraj. A IND Awaited
Visithra. S BSP Awaited
Yesuraj. I IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Thiruverumbur assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Thiruverumbur Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 81.2% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Thiruverumbur assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Thiruverumbur with a margin of 49697 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Thiruverumbur assembly elections?

Thiruverumbur Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi P Kumar 49697
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
2016
DMK-flag
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
2011
DMDK-flag
S. Senthilkumar

Thiruverumbur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Thiruverumbur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.