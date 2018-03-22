Texas Governor Greg Abbott leads trade delegation to India

Governor Abbott, who would be reaching India today, will be visiting the cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Agra and New Delhi and will return back on March 30. (Reuters)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is leading a high-level delegation to India as part of his efforts to boost trade, economic and cultural ties between resource-rich Texas and India. Governor Abbott, who would be reaching India today, will be visiting the cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Agra and New Delhi and will return back on March 30. “Nowhere else in the United States will you find a better business environment or a more talented workforce than Texas,” he said in a statement. “The Lone Star State continues to be a premier destination for foreign direct investment, and this trip will be an opportunity to further highlight and share Texas’ economic success story,” he said. “I look forward to bringing more jobs and investment to our state and continuing to build upon Texas’ already strong economic and cultural relationship with India.” During his week-long trip, the Governor is scheduled to meet with CEOs, company executives and officials from the Indian government to promote business development and encourage investment in Texas.

The mission will focus on increasing trade and investment between Texas and India in a range of sectors. Houston and India are bound by extensive business, trade and cultural ties. It is home to over 100,000 Indo Americans and has more than 700 companies that do business with India. Last year, Texas ranked second among US states in exports to India. It shipped oil, petrochemicals, civilian aircraft engines and other goods valued at nearly $3.8 billion to India, according to the Texas Economic Development Corporation, a nonprofit organisation spearheaded by the governor that solicits and uses corporate donations to promote business in Texas.

India’s 20-year deal on import of natural gas from the US is major “milestone” in bilateral ties and goes a long way in strengthening and reinforcing trade relations between the two countries. Texas also imports great number of products from India, including foodstuffs, crustaceans and jewelry.