Telangana Elections 2018: Sonia Gandhi slams TRS, says it failed to nurture new state

Sonia Gandhi (ANI)

UPA president Sonia Gandhi slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for its ‘failure’ to nurture the new state. Speaking at a rally ahead of the state assembly polls, the former Congress president accused TRS leaders of enriching themselves even as people of the state were neglected.

“Every mother wants to see children grow and prosper but what I see in Telangana today saddens and hurts me,’’ she was quoted as saying by Indian Express. The rally was the show of strength by the Congress-led Opposition with TDP, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) also sharing the dais along with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

The UPA chairperson, while addressing the rally, seemed to have stuck cord with the crowd immediately. Speaking about the agitation for separate Telangana state, she added, “When the Telangana agitation was going on, creating a separate state appeared to be a very difficult and challenging task. We saw the struggle — people wanted to fulfill their dreams and aspirations. At the same time, we also kept in mind the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh.”

Observing that the bifurcation of the then Andhra Pradesh was a tough task, she said that aspersion of people, their aspirations and dreams gave then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, herself and others make the most difficult decision.

She also claimed that Congress paid a huge political price” for the creation of Telangana, “but we went ahead with our decision so that the people of Telangana can prosper and have a better life”, she added as per the paper.

“I want to ask you: have any of the dreams and aspirations that Telangana’s people had when the state was born come true? You fought for a separate state on the platform of ‘Neeru, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu (water, financial resources, and jobs)’ but has the TRS (government) fulfilled any of these?,” Indian Express quoted her as saying.