Telangana Election Results 2018: BJP to support KCR-led TRS?

By: | Updated: December 10, 2018 5:34 PM

Telangana Election Results: The BJP had gone it alone in the December 7 polls, while the TDP was part of the Congress-led "Prajakutami" (People's Front) which also comprised the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

telangana election results, telangana election result, telangana result, TRS, KCR, BJPThe BJP had gone it alone in the December 7 polls.

A day before the Telangana Assembly poll results, the BJP Monday hinted that the option of extending support to the TRS in case it falls short of numbers is not closed, even as it expressed readiness to sit in the opposition. BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao noted

that most of the exit polls point towards the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) retaining power in Telangana and they are likely to turn out to be right.

On options before his party in case of a hung Assembly, Rao said it’s difficult to comment as one does not know as of now what the shortfall (for TRS) is going to be.

“The BJP will have nothing to do with the Congress or the MIM (led by Asaduddin Owaisi),” he told PTI, dropping hints that the BJP may not be averse to do business with the K Chandrasekhar Rao government to keep the Congress at bay.

“….BJP certainly wants a stable government and in case of a hung assembly we will see who seeks our support, our support will certainly be not available for the Congress or the MIM,” Rao added.

In the previous elections in 2014, the BJP had won five seats in an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The BJP had gone it alone in the December 7 polls, while the TDP was part of the Congress-led “Prajakutami” (People’s Front) which also comprised the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Friday’s exit polls predicted that the BJP’s seat tally would remain in single digits.

“So, our own expectation is our seat tally and vote-share will go up substantially in this election,” Rao said.

“We have fought the (Telangana) elections both against the Congress and TRS, so we would be happy to be an opposition party…to play the role of a constructive opposition party. That’s the role people will give us and we are happy to perform that role,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Telangana Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Telangana Election Results 2018: BJP to support KCR-led TRS?
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition