  • Rajasthan

    Cong 95
    BJP 81
    RLM 0
    OTH 23

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 102
    Cong 117
    BSP 5
    OTH 6

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 59
    BJP 22
    JCC 9
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 87
    TDP-Cong 22
    BJP 2
    OTH 8

  • Mizoram

    MNF 29
    Cong 6
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Telangana Election Latest Results: Trends hint at huge win for TRS

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 12:12 PM

The ruling TRS looked set to sweep the assembly polls in Telangana on Tuesday, with its candidates leading in 90 constituencies, leaving challenger People's Front led by the Congress way behind.

telangana elections, telangana polls, KCR, Telangana assembly election, TRS, KT RaoTRS chief Rao was leading by 9,212 votes after the fifth round over his nearest Congres rival Vanteru Pratap Reddy in Gajwel assembly constituency.

The ruling TRS looked set to sweep the assembly polls in Telangana on Tuesday, with its candidates leading in 90 constituencies, leaving challenger People’s Front led by the Congress way behind. Trends were available for all but one of the 119 seats of the state assembly. The Congress, which sew up a 4-party coalition, is leading in 15 seats, its ally the TDP in one, while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM that backed the TRS was leading in five. BJP nominees were ahead of their rivals in four constituencies and others were leading in three.

TRS chief Rao was leading by 9,212 votes after the fifth round over his nearest Congres rival Vanteru Pratap Reddy in Gajwel assembly constituency. His son and minister K T Rama Rao is leading in Sircilla by 15,096 votes after the third round of counting over his Congress rival K K Mahender Reddy.

In Siddipet, Rao’s nephew and a minister in the caretaker government T Harish Rao was leading by 26,098 votes over his nearest Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) rival Bhavani Reddy after the fourth round. Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy was leading in Huzurnagar by 1852 votes over his nearest TRS rival Saidi Reddy after the third round.

Though most exit polls had forecast a victory for the TRS, some had predicted a close contest with the ‘Praja Katumi’ (People’s Front) led by the Congress which also includes the TDP, CPI and the newly formed TJS. The opposition alliance, however, appeared set for a drubbing in Telangana.

READ | LIVE: Telangana Election Results 2018 – Full list of winners; check constituency wise, party wise, region wise details of winning MLAs

The Congress party, though on course of making major gains in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, failed to make inroads into the citadel of Rao, widely credited for the creation of Telangana. The Congress too claims credit for the formation of the youngest state in the country, but that apparently did not cut much ice with the electorate.

The BJP, which had contested the last assembly elections held in 2014 in undivided Andhra Pradesh in alliance with N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, entered the electoral fray alone this time but appeared to have failed to make much headway.

The TRS initially had a slender majority with 63 MLAs in the outgoing assembly but it fortified its position after nearly 20 MLAs from other parties switched over to it. The Congress had won 21 seats in Telangana in 2014 elections and the TDP 15.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Telangana Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Telangana Election Latest Results: Trends hint at huge win for TRS
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition