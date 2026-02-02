India has strongly rejected Pakistan’s “baseless” claims that link the recent deadly attacks in Balochistan to New Delhi. The southwestern province of Pakistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, is facing one of its deadliest outbreaks of violence in years. Insurgents have stepped up attacks on security forces, civilians, and infrastructure, killing dozens of people.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), India’s Foreign Ministry said, “New Delhi categorically rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings.”

The Indian response came after Pakistan’s military and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that India supported the attackers behind the Balochistan violence. “The most important thing that is necessary for the world to know now is that these terrorists are not normal terrorists. India is behind those attacks,” Naqvi said.

#Quetta, Mastung , Kalat , Pasni , Noshki , Kharan , and Turbat are under attack by #BLA by the attacked namlely herof2 .

May Allah have mercy on the condition of #Balochistan.

The situation in Quetta has become extremely bad. pic.twitter.com/KsqcBBi0Uf — Sadia (@Sadiaataha) January 31, 2026

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told Islamabad to focus on addressing the long-standing demands of Balochistan residents rather than suppressing dissent. “Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region. Its record of suppression, brutality, and violation of human rights is well known,” he wrote on X.

Our response to media queries regarding comments made by Pakistan ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/4iSUMa8S0y pic.twitter.com/j7UrMfcb40 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 1, 2026

Death toll and scale of attacks in Balochistan

Nearly 200 people died in the attacks – 31 civilians, 17 security personnel and 145 Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) fighters, with over 100 killed on Saturday alone. It was one of the largest attacks by Baloch separatists, although authorities dismissed the separatists’ claim of killing 84 Pakistani security personnel, Al Jazeera reported citing Pakistani army.

On Saturday, attackers disguised as civilians entered hospitals, schools, banks and markets and opened fire, Pakistan’s junior interior minister Talal Chaudhry told Reuters. “In each case, the attackers came in dressed as civilians and indiscriminately targeted ordinary people working in shops,” he added, noting that attackers also used civilians as human shields.

ALSO READ Pakistan attack: Banned separatist group linked to clash

17 law enforcement personnel and 31 civilians died in the attacks. The military reported that 92 separatists were killed on Saturday and 41 on Friday, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said. “We had intelligence reports that this kind of operation was being planned, and as a result of those, we started pre-operations a day before,” he said.

He added that the latest toll is the highest number of separatists killed in such a short period since the insurgency intensified.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said two of the attacks involved women and that separatists are increasingly targeting civilians, labourers, and low-income communities.

BLA accuses Pakistan for exploiting rich mineral resources

The BLA accuses Pakistan’s federal government of exploiting Balochistan’s rich mineral resources without benefiting the local population. Local activists also blame security forces for enforced disappearances, allegations that Islamabad denies.

Balochistan covers nearly 44% of Pakistan’s land, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, and stretching to part of the Arabian Sea coastline. Despite its vast size, it is home to just around 5% of the country’s population of over 240 million.

🇵🇰🚨 BIG BREAKING from Pakistan “BLA have entered two major Pakistani army camps in Nushki. Intense attacks are also ongoing on ISI offices. Several FC & police checkpoints have been seized.

Quetta city faces a deteriorating law-&-order situation; the public is worried.” pic.twitter.com/niMUNuBhOn — Afghan Taliban News (@AfghanTN) January 31, 2026

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, has long faced an insurgency led by ethnic Baloch separatists demanding more autonomy and a bigger share of its natural resources.

The province is rich in natural resources, including gas and minerals. Its name comes from the Baloch tribe, the largest ethnic group in the region. Resistance against the Pakistani government and a long-running insurgency advocating for an independent Baloch state began in 1948, shortly after Pakistan gained independence from the British Empire.