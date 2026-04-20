A surge of passengers at Surat’s Udhna Railway Station on Sunday exposed the strain on rail infrastructure as thousands of migrant workers attempted to return home. While some reports stated that the workers were returning due to the onset of summer vacations, others attributed the rush to the slowdown in industrial activity. The videos of the rush that surfaced on social media showed long queues, overcrowded platforms and packed compartments. Several passengers alleged inadequate facilities and chaotic conditions.

Most of those gathered were daily-wage workers from northern states who had been employed in Surat’s textile and industrial units, a report by news agency PTI stated. With production reportedly hit and jobs becoming uncertain, many chose to travel back to their native places, adding to the seasonal rush typically seen during this time of year.

🚨 Chaos at Surat’s Udhna Railway Station!



Over 7,000 migrant workers rushed for limited trains, causing massive overcrowding & long queues.



Police resorted to mild lathi-charge; several travelers fainted amid extreme heat & poor facilities.



Recurring issue in textile hub.… pic.twitter.com/70Kk9pfQhD — Public News X (@PublicNewsX) April 19, 2026

Eyewitnesses described scenes of congestion and confusion, with passengers waiting for hours in heat, PTI reported. Police personnel were forced to intervene at certain points, resorting to a mild lathi charge to control the crowd and prevent people from breaking queues.

Railways say rush was expected

However, officials from Western Railway maintained that the situation remained under control. Public Relations Officer Anubhav Saxena said the rush was expected given the start of the summer travel season and that adequate arrangements had been put in place.

“The summer season has begun, leading to an increase in passenger numbers, but the situation is completely normal. We have ensured full arrangements,” Saxena said. He added that the first special train for Jaynagar departed at 1.30 am, followed by another for Madhubani at 5.30 am and that more than 21,000 passengers had already been transported during the day.

VIDEO | Surat, Gujarat: Anubhav Saxena, PRO, Western Railway, says, “The situation is normal at Udhna Railway station. With the onset of the summer season, necessary arrangements have been put in place for passengers. Special trains are being operated, additional ticket counters… pic.twitter.com/ure2RxC7sd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2026

Railway authorities said additional services, including Antyodaya Express and Amrit Bharat Express trains, were being operated to manage the surge. Seven extra ticket counters had also been opened and additional Railway Protection Force personnel and ticket-checking staff deployed for crowd management.

Passengers tell a different story

Despite these measures, passengers painted a different picture. Many reported standing in queues for extended hours without access to basic amenities such as drinking water or food. Several said overcrowding inside train compartments forced them to travel standing for long distances.

Shobhit Tanti, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar, told PTI that he had been waiting since the previous evening with his family. “There is hardly any space inside the compartment to even stand,” he said. Rohit Paswan from Patna said that he had no choice but to board an already full train due to a lack of alternatives.

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LPG crisis behind the chaos?

Some passengers linked their sudden return to disruptions in industrial activity, citing shortages of LPG and production cuts at their workplaces. Jaihind Maurya from Uttar Pradesh told the news agency that such issues had worsened since the escalation of tensions in West Asia earlier this year.

Railway police acknowledged that the turnout exceeded available capacity. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Railways) Dipak Gaud said passengers were being advised to return and wait for announcements regarding additional trains.

In a statement posted on social media, Western Railway reiterated that operations remained “normal, orderly and well-regulated”, urging passengers to rely only on official updates.