Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 from today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear from August 2 a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, will conduct day-to-day hearing from Wednesday. The bench, also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

The constitution bench had on July 11 fixed July 27 as the deadline for filing written submissions and convenience compilations by different parties.

The five-judge bench had said the hearing will be held on a day-to-day basis except on Mondays and Fridays, which are days for hearing miscellaneous matters in the apex court. Only fresh petitions are taken up on these days for admission hearing and regular matters are not heard.

It had appointed two lawyers — one each from the petitioners’ and the government’s side — to prepare convenience compilation and file it before July 27, and made it clear that after the said date no documents will be accepted. A convenience note gives the court a snapshot of the entire case to assist it in quickly appreciating the facts.

Notably, the court’s decision to consider these pleas comes almost four years after the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was reconstituted into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh on August 5, 2019.

