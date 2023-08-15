Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak passes away at AIIMS Delhi

Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International and a pioneer in the construction of public toilets, died on Tuesday at AIIMS Delhi due to a heart arrest.

Pathak, according to the assistant, hoisted the national flag in the morning on Independence Day before falling shortly after. According to an AIIMS official spokesperson, Pathak experienced chest trouble and was transported to AIIMS emergency about 1:30 PM, and suffered cardiac arrest on his way. His ashes have been kept at the AIIMS mortuary.

PM Modi has also offered his condolences and said it is “a profound loss for the nation.” He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said that he had made it his duty to create a cleaner India.

The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden.



Bindeshwar Ji made it his mission to build a cleaner India.

In 2016, New York City recognised April 14 as ‘Bindeshwar Pathak Day’ in celebration of the Indian social activist’s achievements to improve the lives of individuals in the “most dehumanising situation.”

The Indian Railways collaborated with Sulabh International in November 2016 to name Bindeshwar Pathak as the brand ambassador of the Swachh Rail Mission, stepping up efforts to keep railway premises clean.

Sulabh International, an India-based social service organisation that promotes human rights, environmental cleanliness, waste management, and changes through education, was founded by the 80-year-old. Based on an innovative design, it has built over 1.3 million residential toilets and over 50 million government toilets. Aside from building toilets, the charity has spearheaded a campaign to discourage manual trash cleanup.

Pathak had spent his childhood and adolescence in the village and later moved to Patna for his graduation in sociology.The 80-year-old started Sulabh International, an India-based social service organisation that promotes human rights, environmental cleanliness, waste management, and social transformation through education. Pathak wanted to do his master’s in criminology at Sagar University, Madhya Pradesh. By the time Pathak had completed his advanced degrees which included a doctorate, he was married and had kids and the organization Sulabh International had just taken off.